Good moooorning!

13 Easy Spring Breakfasts Perfect For Busy Mornings

Easy Spring Breakfasts
Crowded Kitchen
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 31, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Spring mornings undeniably call for easy breakfasts filled with bright, fresh flavors, so we’ve gathered up 13 delicious recipes worthy of adding to your meal rotation. Whether you’re craving something sweet or something savory, there are plenty of ways to get your day started on the right foot. These 13 easy spring breakfasts will definitely bring a little extra sunshine to your mornings – no complicated steps required!

Scroll on for 13 easy spring breakfasts to make all season long.

Copycat Starbucks Bacon & Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites

Brittany Griffin

Copycat Starbucks Bacon & Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites

Babe, wake up! We have Starbucks at home! This egg bites recipe is super quick to prep for the week, plus you can easily customize the fillings based on what you're craving week-by-week. (via Brit + Co)

Baked French Toast

Jessica Smith

Baked French Toast

This baked breakfast recipe simplifies the process of making French toast, though each slice still turns out so sweet and tender. Top your dish with seasonal berries, and voila! Breakfast is served. (via Jessica Smith for Brit + Co)

Blood Orange Smoothie

Patricia Conte

Blood Orange Smoothie

This blood orange smoothie is a great easy spring breakfast to take on the go. Packed with plenty of vitamin C, you'll be feelin' powerful as ever after sipping it! (via Patricia Conte for Brit + Co)

Feta Fried Eggs

Grace Elkus

Feta Fried Eggs

Bulked up with feta cheese and seasonings, these fried eggs are not your ordinary fried eggs. Frying them with the 'extras' lets 'em get super crispy and ready for the eating! (via Grace Elkus for Brit + Co)

Key Lime-Avocado-Mango Toast

Samantha Cassetty

Key Lime-Avocado-Mango Toast

A little sweet and a little savory, this avocado toast topped with mango slices will surely become your new breakfast addiction this spring. It's super easy to make and will be devoured in no time. (via Samantha Cassettyfor Brit + Co)

Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies

Live Eat Learn

Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies

With oats and chia seeds, these healthy breakfast "cookies" can be batched out in large amounts and stored in the fridge or freezer for subsequent breakfasts and mid-day snacking sessions. Easy peasy, we tell ya! (via Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)

Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

The Girl on Bloor

Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

This customizable breakfast casserole is as easy as dump and cook... and then, chow down! (via The Girl on Bloor)

High Protein Overnight Oats

Crowded Kitchen

High Protein Overnight Oats

High protein eaters, you're gonna want to bookmark this one! These overnight oats come together, well, overnight, so you don't have to do much work to make 'em other than measure out the ingredients and stir together. Then, you can add different fruits to each serving depending on your mood! (via Crowded Kitchen)

Greek Yogurt Banana Muffins

Kathryn's Kitchen

Greek Yogurt Banana Muffins

Packed with more protein, these banana muffins are prepped using Greek yogurt for that extra oomph. The chocolate chips are absolutely necessary here, BTW. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Asparagus Puff Pastry Tart with Eggs & Feta

Forks & Foliage

Asparagus Puff Pastry Tart with Eggs & Feta

Ooh, bougie! This breakfast may look fancy, but it's actually pretty easy to make, thanks to the help of some pre-made puff pastry. Load it up with asparagus, eggs, and feta, and you've got a very spring-ready breakfast to enjoy! (via Forks & Foliage)

Peach Baked Oatmeal

A Virtual Vegan

Peach Baked Oatmeal

Peaches are the ultimate spring fruit, and if you haven't tried them in oatmeal quite yet, here's your perfect excuse! (via A Virtual Vegan)

Zucchini Tomato Frittata

The Endless Meal

Zucchini Tomato Frittata

Frittatas are great spring breakfasts to make because you can easily make a big serving and save the leftovers for the entire week. This one's packed with zucchini and tomatoes, but you can definitely swap those out for any veggies or proteins you're feelin'. (via The Endless Meal)

Mango Smoothie with Green Tea

A Spicy Perspective

Mango Smoothie with Green Tea

Boosted with some caffeine from green tea, this fresh and energizing mango smoothie is so quick to blend in the AM. (via A Spicy Perspective)

