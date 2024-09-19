11 Modern Oxford Shoes To Instantly Upgrade Your Look This Fall
One shoe style I absolute can't stop pinning on Pinterestis the tried and true oxford shoe. They've been a classic for decades, and this style is truly not going anywhere. And while the simple lace-up oxford might be a classic, I'm much fonder of the re-editions and modern twists on oxfords that keep coming out of the woodwork lately. From patent leather, heeled oxfords to earthier, suede brown ones, you'll find a pair for every occasion on this list. Keep scrolling to find all our faves for the fall!
Free People
Atelier by Vagabond Heeled Loafer
Starting off with a look so bold and so good that it belongs in Emily In Paris. It's giving all the French vibes given the sleekness-meets-effortless vibe. I love how chic these oxfords are, especially how they're paired with a more bohemian style top in the above picture. I will 100% be adding this to my fall style Pinterest board.
DSW
Lucky Brand Elyza Oxford
You can't go wrong with a simple, lace up oxford, and I especially love the additional texture on the side of this pair. This element makes these a bit more unique, so they'll add some great juxtaposition to your outfit! Pair these with a simple button up and pair of light wash denim for a put-together, casual look!
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Brown Leather Oxford
These Docs will help you achieve a more grungy, masculine type of look which I often love to pair with traditionally feminine or girly pieces like floral dresses and socks. Can't you just see it?! Plus, the leather will only look better with time as it slowly distresses.
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Darry Lace-Ups
Another classic oxford style, but with a twist! The chunky bottom helps not only give you some additional height, but also adds a different kind of grungy element to your look than the Docs. They're also on sale right now for 25% off at $89, so make sure to grab them while they're still in stock!
Nordstrom
Born Moc Toe Derby
These shoes are so cute, you would think that they'd have to be uncomfortable, right? Nope! They're actually made to walk in, creating the ultimate comfort for you throughout the day. They're made with a cushioned footbed, so if you're starting to need shoes with support (like me), then they've got you covered!
Nordstrom
Trotters Lizzie Derby Shoe
If you haven't heard yet, burgundy is the color of the season! With woven leather, the perfect shade of burgundy, and the fact that they're under $100, makes them the ideal purchase of the season. I'm constantly trying to find shoes that aren't too uncomfortable, but still make my outfit look presentable and professional — these are a great combination of the both! Honestly, this pair is one of my faves on this list!
DSW
Nine West Wingtip Oxford
Grab some metallic oxfords for $70 to start the season in style! They have the classic oxford wingtip that has been around for decades, but are modern and trendy with their silver color. Metallic is a style that will be around all season, so make sure to pick these up at DSW ASAP!
DSW
Crown Vintage Heeled Oxford
If you're wanting to take on the western trend in a more subtle way, then I would seriously recommend these heeled oxfords that are so vintage-inspired. They look like the perfect combination of western-meets-boho, and I can't get enough! A bonus is that they're also only $30!!! BRB rushing to hit "checkout" on these babies!
DSW
Journee Collection Heeled Oxford
As a redhead, I've always veered away from the color green in fear of looking like Fiona from Shrek, BUT I cannot stay away any longer. The color is absolutely everywhere for fall, and this demure shade of green is one that isn't too far leaning into the Shrek territory. This is a very palatable green that I know I'll get a lot of use out of — and as will you!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Leather Oxford
Another vintage-inspired, wingtip oxford for any classy dressers! As much as I love twists on the classic oxford, you just can't beat the OG look — especially in this creamy, white color. They would look incredible paired with an all brown oversized pant suit and matching white bag!
Free People
Dr. Martens 1461 Loafers
Who says Brat Summer is over?! We sure didn't! Green is in this fall — and with a vengeance in every shade. This hue is a fave of mine, not only because it's perf for any Brat fans, but also because it's a great statement piece to add to any simple outfit. (And it would look great for any #BratGirlSummer costumes this Halloween).
