Jennifer Lawrence Said She'd Love To Play This Iconic Character Again
The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the films) taught me a lot about myself in grade school. And, even though she was a teenager herself, she made me want to be a better woman. Beyond our shared focus on archery, Katniss was fiery and independent, and she inspired me to both be a better sister and to take a stronger stand for what I believe in. All in all, The Hunger Games inspired an entire generation of young girls because Katniss was more than a one-dimensional fictional character.
This November, we'll see Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but there's also a chance we'll see Lawrence in Panem again.
In an interview with Variety, Jennifer is asked if she'd ever want to revisit the character. "Totally," she says. "If Katniss ever could come back in my life, 100%."
We're looking forward to A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but we wouldn't say no to seeing Katniss again either!
After taking a hiatus from acting, Jennifer is currently promoting her new film No Hard Feelings. CinemaCon got a first look at the movie back in April (with a very positive response). The film centers around her character Maddie, who's an Uber driver in serious need of some cash after her car is towed. In order to get some quick money, Maddie accepts a Craigslist ad from a couple looking for someone to date their awkward 19-year-old, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).
While the plot might be one of the craziest things I've ever heard, Jennifer and director Gene Supnitsky told Entertainment Weekly that it was inspired by a real Craigslist ad!
"Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing," Jennifer says in the interview. "I thought it was hilarious...and then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I've ever read in my life."
Lead image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
