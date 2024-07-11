Check Out The First Leaks From 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline's New Romance 'The Map That Leads To You'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Do you sit at your desk and daydream about exploring Europe? Better yet, eating delicious food, sunbathing, and falling in love with enchanting strangers? If we're honest, hopping on a flight to France or Spain feels like it would fix all our problems, but according to The Map That Leads To You, it could also present plenty of its own complicated situations. The new movie, starring Riverdale's K.J. Apa and Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, is all about love, family, and secrets that change everything.
See the first leaks from The Map That Leads To You
K.J. Apa and Madelyn Cline on the set of ‘THE MAP THAT LEADS TO YOU.’ pic.twitter.com/bWBXlyZd3V— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 9, 2024
The first leaks from The Map That Leads To You set feature K.J. Apa and Madelyn Cline in their best beachwear (seriously, a bathing suit and a baseball cap might just become my uniform for the summer). K.J. is holding his character's grandfather's diary, while Madelyn appears to have a note or a letter of some kind — or, dare I say, a map?
Is there a Map That Leads To You movie?
Yes, we're getting a Map That Leads To You movie! The story follows Heather, who heads to Europe with her two best friends after graduating college for one final summer of freedom. When she meets Jack, a handsome stranger following his grandfather's journal around Europe, the two don't have an easy start to their friendship (which just means we get PLENTY of banter), but it doesn't take long for them to fall for each other. But Jack is holding onto a secret that is going to change everything.
When is The Map That Leads To You coming out?
We don't have an official release date for the movie yet, but here's hoping it gets a summer 2025 release — this would be the perfect summer romance!
Who's in the cast of The Map That Leads To You?
More of Sofia Wylie seen with KJ Apa, Madelyn Cline, Madison Thompson and Orlando Norman filming 'The Map That Leads To You' in Spain 📸 pic.twitter.com/vI3JjsDSp6— Sofia Wylie Source (@sofiawyliesourc) July 10, 2024
The Map That Leads To You stars Madelyn Cline, K.J. Apa, Sofia Wylie, Orlando Norman, and Madison Thompson.
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD
