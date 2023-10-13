Saturday Night Live Is Finally Back — Everything To Know About The SNL Cast + Guests
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The world of late night TV came to a halt in May when the Writers Guild of America went on strike to demand fair wages from studios — and to protest unfair AI usage. After months of negotiations, as well as delays on Stranger Things 5 and Emily in Paris season 4, the long-awaited end of the writers' strike is finally here and Saturday Night Live is back! We can use a good laugh now more than ever, and the lighthearted pop culture commentary (as well as the more biting satire) SNL offers is very, very welcome. Here's everything to know about SNL season 49, including all the SNL hosts, SNL guests, and a brand new Saturday Night Live cast member. Keep checking back here for the latest news all season!
Is Saturday Night Live coming back in 2023?
(L-R) Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, Host Ana De Armas, Mikey Day, Musical guest Karol G, Chloe Fineman, and Michael Longfellow during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Yes, Saturday Night Live is back for season 49 on October 13! You can expect more hilarious sketches, musical performances, and (hopefully) some very special guests. The final episode of SNL season 48 aired on April 15 with Ana de Armas as host and performances from Karol G.
Who is leaving SNL Season 49?
SNL Dinner and Party. Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/NBCUniversal
There are no cast departures for Saturday Night Live this season. After long-time SNL cast members like Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Chris Redd recently left, we're glad that we won't have to say goodbye to anyone else for a bit.
How can I watch SNL?
(L-R) Musical guest Ice Spice, host Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Saturday Night Live premieres every Saturday at 11:30pm EST, but you can also stream new episodes on Peacock!
Who is the new cast of SNL 2023?
Anchor Colin Jost, anchor Michael Che and Molly Kearney during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
While no SNL cast members are leaving the show, NBC did add a new face to the cast: comedian Chloe Troast, who's based in New York City. In addition to Troast, the other featured cast members are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.
The main Saturday Night Live cast members include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.
How to get Saturday Night Live tickets 2023?
Host Quinta Brunson during the Monologue on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Unfortunately the SNL lottery for season 49 is closed (it'll open back up next summer!), but you do have the opportunity to do the SNL standby line. The link to apply for standby tickets opens at 10am the Thursday before a show. All you have to do is make a standby reservation for either the rehearsal or live show, and if you get approved, arrive at the 49th Street NBC Studios Marquee between 6pm and 7pm the Friday before a show. Standby cards will be handed out at 12:01am the Saturday morning of a show. You can read the full instructions here. Just make sure your entire party is with you, and good luck!
How can guests appear on SNL during the SAG-AFTRA strike?
Host Jenna Ortega during the “Parent Trap” sketch on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Because the performers for Saturday Night Live are under the SAG Net Code (the Network Television Code) instead of the SAG-AFTRA union, they don't have to strike.
Who is hosting Saturday Night Live?
Host Pete Davidson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 . Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Because Pete Davidson was supposed to host SNL in May, he's the first host for Saturday Night Live season 49! He'll appear on the show October 14, along with musical guest Ice Spice. This will be the comedian's first time hosting the late night show and we can't wait! Here's the full list of SNL hosts and SNL guests. Check back here for each week's update:
- October 14: Host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice.
- October 21: Host and musical guest Bad Bunny.
Check back here for the latest news on SNL season 49!
Lead image via Will Heath/NBC.
