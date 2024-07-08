Margot Robbie Is Expecting Baby No. 1 And She's Literally Glowing
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Margot Robbie is queen of the summer! After dominating last year with the Barbie movie, announcing she'd star opposite Ryan Gosling again in an Ocean's Eleven prequel, and boarding a Sims and a Monopoly adaptation as producer, the Sirens producer's brand new announcement is the best one yet: Margot Robbie's pregnant! The actress is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, and she's GLOWING.
How many kids does Margot Robbie have?
Margot Robbie is currently pregnant with her first child! People confirmed Margot Robbie is expecting a baby the same day images of the actress showing off her growing baby bump went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the images, Margot's standing with Tom on a dock, wearing black trousers, a black blazer, and a white tee rolled up to rest above her stomach. Leave it to Margot Robbie to make chic pregnancy wear look effortless!
Who is Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley?
Margot Robbie married Tom Ackerley in 2016 after they met on the set of Suite Française in 2013. Tom is an actor (he appeared as an extra on the first three Harry Potter movies), and a film producer. The two also co-founded their production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 and have worked on movies like I, Tonya,Promising Young Woman,Maid, and Saltburn.
What have Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie said about their relationship?
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley love spending time together, and Tom just told The Sunday Times they spend "24 hours a day together."
"It’s seamless," he continues. "We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”
“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow," Margot told Porter in 2018. "I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better."
Margot has also been vocal about how frustrating it is to constantly be asked about children, telling Radio Times in 2019 that, "I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she says. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."
When is Margot Robbie's baby due?
Margot and Tom haven't officially shared when their baby is due, but should they choose to do so, we'll be all ears!
How old is Margot Robbie?
Margot Robbie just celebrated her 34th birthday on July 2!
