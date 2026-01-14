Trader Joe’s Second January Drop Is Here: 10 Limited-Time Items To Grab Before They Sell Out

The first couple weeks of 2026 were certainly busy at Trader Joe’s, but the grocer’s amping up even more excitement starting right now. Hold onto your reusable bags, because they just dropped a whole new lineup of products for January, and it’s arguably a lot better than the first wave!

From a dangerously addictive new sheet cake flavor to an amazing high-protein hack you can use across so many different meals, these 10 new items are making shopping at Trader Joe’s undeniably exciting. The only catch? They’re the sheer definition of "here today, gone tomorrow."

Some of the best Trader Joe’s new items are limited-edition, and this list of finds proves it. I’ve scoured the shelves at my local TJ’s and monitored all the online buzz amongst shoppers to nail down this complete list of newcomers. And yes, they’re really worth the hype.

Here are the 10 new Trader Joe's finds that just hit stores for mid-January that you should absolutely stock up on before they’re all gone.

@wetriedtraderjoes Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake Crafted with a moist vanilla cake layer and lots of cream cheese frosting laced with crushed bits of chocolate sandwich cookies (think Oreo), this new $5.99 sheet cake that just hit Trader Joe's stores already has fans losing their minds. And they're so right for that, because the moment I saw it, I, too, went crazy. Anyone with a strong sweet tooth needs to beeline to their closest store to see if this delectable treat is in stock.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice These new dark chocolate sticks with crispy rice remind me so much of a Crunch bar, except they're portioned out to be smaller and more snackable. TJ's recommends sneaking some into the theater as a nice movie snack, enjoying one or two sticks with some espresso, or even sprinkling them across your next charcuterie board to create a balance between savory and sweet.

Trader Joe's Organic Peeled Ginger I don't dislike a lot of cooking duties, but peeling knobs of fresh ginger is one of the only tasks I actually hate doing. It can really be so finicky, plus it eats up precious prep time. That's where this brand-new Trader Joe's item comes in – one $3.49 bag comes with 4 ounces of fresh peeled ginger so you can grate away without worrying about the skin. TJ's notes it can stay fresh in the fridge for up to 45 days (and seven days once you open the bag). Score!

Trader Joe's Diced Uncured Pancetta Oh, yes. Suddenly, my carbonara cravings are very loud. For $3.99, you can snag 4 ounces of Trader Joe's all-new diced and uncured pancetta for adding authentic flavor to your pasta dishes (and beyond). The pork belly itself is imported from Italy and is minimally processed so you can enjoy it totally nitrate- and nitrite-free.

Trader Joe's Strained Thick & Creamy Greek Yogurt Plain This Greek yogurt is powered with 15 grams of protein, but that's not even the best part. The fact that it's a plain iteration is, because that means you can use it in such a wide range of contexts. Trader Joe's shoppers that spotted this particular product shared some of their favorite ways to enjoy it via Instagram: "I use it instead of sour cream to add extra protein," one user said. "I like to add maple syrup, fruit and granola for breakfast," someone else commented. "I like to add onion soup mix for a good onion dip," another person wrote. "So good."

Trader Joe's "PB&J" Oat Bites This new Trader Joe's item is clearly a dupe for Bobo's Oat Bites, and though I definitely prefer Bobo's version, these are still a solid healthy snack option to grab if you primarily shop at TJ's and don't want to make an extra stop just for the name brand. Powered by oats and flavored with a classic peanut butter and jelly combo, these grab-and-go morsels are great for a sustainable energy boost when you need it most.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chips No Sugar Added If you're making it a point to eat less sugar in 2026 (me too!), but still can't muster the energy to give up sweet treats completely (absolutely same), these dark chocolate chips can help you reach your goals. They just hit Trader Joe's shelves, but they're flying off fast. Not only do they work well for baked goods, but they also melt down just as well as regular dark chocolate for any dipping purposes.

@traderjoesobsessed Onion Flowers Bloomin' Onion, who?! Trader Joe's just dropped their own version – one that you don't have to pay restaurant prices for. This frozen appetizer features two battered and deep-fried whole onions you can easily heat up in the air fryer and enjoy alongside your favorite sauce.

@traderjoeshungry Morning Buns And again, Trader Joe's is giving me yet another reason to skip the pastry case when I go out for coffee. These sweet rolls made with laminated dough a come with a delectable sugar-cinnamon filling and a pinch of orange zest for added flavor. They bake up to sheer perfection and will make the ultimate coffee companion IMO.

@traderjoestalia Pizza Bianca TJ's is totally expanding their frozen pizza collection with this brand-new find. The $4.99 personal-sized pie favors a creamy white sauce make with parmesan, which is then topped with even more parm and mozz, onion, and rosemary. It looks absolutely amazing, and I will be grabbing one to enjoy with some crisp white wine ASAP.

