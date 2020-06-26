12 Recipes That Help You Make the Most of Summer Veggies
Summer is a great time to experiment with adding vegetables in your meals, whether it's in salads, sandwiches, soups (or gazpachos), smoothies or stir frys. I'm all about light, bright and simple when it comes to summer recipes so I can limit my time over a hot stove, maximize seasonal produce and load up on nutrient dense foods! It's all about recipes that look good, taste good and make my body feel good.
If you're looking for more ways to incorporate summer veggies and make the most out of them in your recipes, below are some fun tips for making the most of summer veggies:
- Find out what's in season before heading to the grocery store. This is a helpful summer produce guide that lists common vegetables you'll find available this time of year in grocery stores. They are usually well stocked with discounted pricing due to their wide availability.
- Make a recipe game plan. Get inspired through cookbooks, magazines, blogs or social media for fun summer recipes to try and new ways to incorporate vegetables. (You can follow Brit + Co on Pinterest for food inspo or head over to the B+C Food page.)
- Be flexible in your meal prepping. If you would normally use lettuce to make a salad during the winter, maybe switch it up and try using arugula to benefit from different nutrients while arugula is at its peak.
- When in doubt, grill it for best flavor. During the winter, I love roasting vegetables to bring out their maximum taste. Similarly, in the summer, grilling vegetables is one of the best ways to enjoy them while taking advantage of the grilling season.
Salad and Side Recipes
Fresh and bright salads make the most of summer vegetables by adding color, nutrition and great texture to what may sometimes be boring salads. Don't forget to also throw in some fresh summer fruits to switch things up!
Mediterranean Couscous Salad (Feel Good Foodie)
Simple Carrot Salad (A Couple Cooks)
Charred Corn Salsa (Brit + Co)
Tomato Basil Bruschetta (Feel Good Foodie)
Ingredients
- 6 ripe plum tomatoes diced
- 2 garlic cloves pressed
- ¼ cup chopped basil leaves
- 3 tablespoons chopped red onions
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Shredded parmesan optional, for serving
For the garlic bread
- 1 baguette or French bread sliced
- olive oil spray
- 2 garlic cloves peeled
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, garlic, basil, red onions, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper; set aside.
- Use a bread knife to slice the baguette diagonally into 1/2-inch thick slices (about 24 slices). Place on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes, watching closely to not let them burn. Immediately rub the garlic on the bread slices when they come out of the oven.
- Add the tomato mixture on top if serving immediately, or serve on the side. Top with freshly grated parmesan cheese, if desired.
Sandwich Recipes
From flatbreads to paninis to wraps and deli-style sandwiches, adding veggies in quick sandwich recipes is a great way to add a crunch. I love adding shredded cabbage, cucumbers and carrots to sandwiches along with avocados in place of mayo. Try:
Avocado Egg Salad (Feel Good Foodie)
Grilled Mozzarella Sandwich with walnut pesto and fresh tomatoes (Feel Good Foodie)
Summer Soups
For slightly cooler nights or cleaning out the fridge weekends, soups are an excellent way to use up leftover summer veggies. You can even cook up a cold summer soup with a tomato or cucumber base to help cool off. Try:
Vegan Corn Chowder (Feel Good Foodie)
Easy Summer Smoothies
Just like cleaning out the fridge with soups, an easy smoothie is a great way to clean out the fridge with a healthy drink that fuels you. My favorite summer veggies to add to smoothies are cauliflower because no one ever knows they're in there and they bulk up smoothies. I also like using avocados and beets (especially when juiced). Try:
Pink Dragonfruit Smoothie (Feel Good Foodie)
Glowing Green Smoothie (Feel Good Smoothie)
Quick Stir-frys
Make a stir-fry with a wide variety of vegetables, any protein you'd like and simple sauces or just olive oil. They are great well-balanced meals loaded with flavor and can be very family friendly.
Thai Chicken With Basil (Brit + Co)
Tofu Veggie Stir Fry (Brit + Co)
Cauliflower Fried Rice (Feel Good Foodie)
Whether chopped, julienned or shaved, blended or grilled, there are so many ways to enjoy veggies in the summertime. Change up your meals by switching up vegetables you would normally use for a fun way to get creative in the kitchen this summer!
Yumna Jawad is the founder of Feel Good Foodie.
