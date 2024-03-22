18 Satisfying White Bean Recipes, From Soups To Salads
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The white bean is a humble bean. From starring in soups, salads, and othereasy bean recipes to blending seamlessly into sweet, healthy desserts, white beans are highly versatile and provide endless possibilities for cooking. Aside from that, the white bean is a big player in Mediterranean recipesand even the famed blue zone diet.
These 18 white bean recipes feature the beloved legume in such a tasty way, incorporating a boost of protein and heart flavor into each dish!
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup
This hearty soup is loaded with veg upon veg, with some white beans and sausage swimming throughout the savory broth. It's perfect for chilly evenings and makes a ton of leftovers to chow down on! (via Brit + Co)
Turkish White Bean Salad
This light, peppery white bean recipe combines red onion, bell pepper, and a tangy dressing that ties all of the components together perfectly. Eat it as a side dish or as the main course! (via Give Recipe)
Broccoli Dill Pickle Soup with White Beans and Potatoes
Any meal that includes pickles piques our interest, and this vibrant green soup is going on our to-make list immediately. (via The First Mess)
White Bean Avocado Sandwich
If you're searching for a high-protein lunch, this sandwich filling is the solution! It's super easy to make – just mash some avocado, white beans, oil, and seasonings together and smear it across your go-too bread. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sun-Dried Tomato, White Bean & Artichoke Pesto Pasta Salad
When it comes to summer recipes, pasta salads are that girl. This one gets doctored up with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and of course, a yummy, zesty dressing that lightens up the vibe. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
White Bean Salad with Roasted Red Peppers and Miso Dressing
The miso dressing on this white bean salad takes it to a whole other level! While the onions and peppers bring a zingy-ness to each bite, the miso tames it down with umami, salty goodness. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Spicy Sriracha White Bean Dip
You can easily blend down some white beans to create a dip or a sauce. This recipe takes a spicy direction with notes of Sriracha. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Creamy White Chicken Chili
White chicken chili is a total classic when it comes to white bean recipes. The best part is adding a bit of *spice* via some jalapeños! (via Vikalinka)
Creamy Portobello Mushroom Soup
Mushrooms are the ultimate flavor companion for white beans, and this balanced soup highlights their partnership tucked into a creamy, savory broth. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Polenta with Broccoli Rabe and White Beans
This unique whit bean recipe sits atop a bed of hearty polenta, which hits so hard on chilly winter and spring nights. If you're not into the broc, just swap it for any other veg! (via Earthly Provisions)
White Bean Artichoke Burgers
Tender artichokes meet high-protein white beans in this recipe for burger patties. Eat 'em inside a bun or not, these are absolute perfection. Even the kids will be tempted! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Simple Cheesy Bean Dip
You could add cheese to practically any recipe, and it'd be tasty. In this case, a hearty medley of beans hides under a generous layer of melted, broiled monterey jack. (via The Original Dish)
Vegan Minestrone alla Milanese
Minestrone is a staple meal when it comes to healthy white bean recipes. This vegan version features all the veg for a truly plant-powered bite. (via Gastroplant)
Orzo White Bean Salad
This lively salad mix would be the perfect thing to make for a summertime picnic or potluck. It's uber-fresh, and packed with healthy ingredients, plus it just looks gorgeous! (via Barley & Sage)
Hearty White Bean and Cabbage Soup with Potatoes
Cabbage can be hard to cook since one head of it results in so many leftovers! Luckily, this white bean recipe exists, simmering down the leafy veggie in a dense broth so it soaks up all the good flavors. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Slow Cooker Creamy White Bean Noodle Soup with Rosemary Bacon
When beans and noodles join forces, we are 100% here for it. This filling soup carries tons of mix-ins, including rosemary-cooked bacon, which is just heavenly. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Alfredo Sauce (No Cashews)
If you're craving pasta, but still want that healthy edge for your meal, try whipping up a round of this "cheesy" vegan Alfredo sauce! It uses white beans for texture and taste, though you'd never guess it. (via The Edgy Veg)
Spinach and White Bean Patties with Yogurt Sauce
These nutrient-dense white bean and spinach patties can be made ahead of time, then frozen until ready to eat. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Sign up for our newsletter to get more tasty recipe ideas sent straight to your inbox!
Lead image via Barley & Sage.
- 20 Warming Chili Recipes to Make for Dinner ›
- 15 Surprisingly Healthy Dessert Recipes You Won’t Believe Are Made With Beans ›
- 15 Summer Pasta Salad Recipes To Chase Away The Summer Heat ›
- Explore The Magic Of Legumes With These 15 Tasty Bean Recipes ›
- Make This Ridiculously Easy Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup Recipe to Eat All Week Long ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.