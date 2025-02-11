OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

weekly tarot reading february 11
Astrology

Your Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 11!

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?
Easter

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?

how to become satisfied
Lifestyle

4 Easy Ways To Become A More "Satisfied" Person In Your Day-To-Day Life

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older
Makeup

8 Makeup Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older

Outdated Purse Trends 2025
Shoes & Accessories

4 “Outdated” Purse Trends You Don’t Want To Be Caught Wearing In 2025

justin baldoni website blake lively
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's "Unnecessary" Website Against Blake Lively Could "Backfire," According To A Lawyer

love books 2025
Books

The Greatest Modern Love Books To Read From "Slow Burns" To "Spicy Romps"

Signs Your Job Is Taking Over Your Life
A Better Work Life

8 Red Flags Your Job Is Taking Over Your Life

Bootcut Jeans
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Pairs Of Bootcut Jeans Every Denim Lover Needs To Try In 2025

the fantastic four trailer
Entertainment

'The Fantastic Four' Trailer Just Broke This Huge Record: "Rubbish"

little house on the prairie reboot netflix
Entertainment

OMG, 'The Vampire Diaries' Showrunner Is Leading Netfix's 'Little House On The Prairie' Reboot

valentine's day horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your 2025 Valentine’s Day Love Horoscope Is Here

Most Affectionate Dog Breeds
Lifestyle

10 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds (That Will Shower You with Love)

Canned Tuna Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Trader Joe’s Canned Tuna Was Just Recalled In Nearly 20 States

DIY Taylor Swift Fuzzy Dice cruel summer lover
Creativity & DIY

These Taylor Swift-Inspired Fuzzy Dice Are A Cute & Cuddly Valentine's DIY

They're FINALLY filming!

Here's Your First Look At Zendaya's Return In 'Euphoria' Season 3

zendaya euphoria season 3 first look
Eddy Chen/HBO
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 11, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
The first looks at Euphoria season 3 is here, and as Taylor Swift once said, "it's been a long time coming." After literal years of delays (and different members of the production blaming each other for those aforementioned delays), the first look at Zendaya's return as Rue Bennet is finally here. And it doesn't disappoint.

Here's your first look at Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season 3.

Zendaya reveals her "number one duty" with 'Euphoria' season 3.

zendaya as rue

HBO/Max

Zendaya's return as Rue is one that Euphoria fans have been waiting for — especially after she won the Emmy for her performance in both 2020 and 2022 (and still holds the record for the youngest two-time winner). Rue's journey has been everything but easy, and the moody lighting overall, as well as Rue's posture and the fact her face is shrouded in shadow, emphasize that even further.

"I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria," Zendaya told Vanity Fair in November 2024. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty."

HBO told Deadlinein a statement that “HBO and [writer and creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” while actor Colman Domingo told GQ that Sam is "very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three.”

That definitely sounds like we're in for a wild season 3.

And Zendaya's not the only cast member returning. Sydney Sweeney shared in an interview with Who What Wear that "it’s going to be very, very wild.”

Despite the time gap between season 2, which premiered in 2022, and season 3, which won't premiere until late 2025 or early 2026, Sydney says she “actually [likes] it," because a gap means "there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character."

And Hunter Schafer believes a "beautiful" season 3 is possible.

In addition to story delays, fans also called for the series' cancellation after the passings of co-star Angus Cloud and screenwriter Kevin Turen. Hunter Schafer (who plays Jules) told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper that there was a sense of "anticipation" surrounding a third season, especially when whether they'd continue was up in the air.

"I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for, like, if we are supposed to do a season 3," Hunter says between tears. "Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms with what's happened, and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything...I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season 3."

Alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, we can expect to see Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Austin Abrams return for Euphoria season 3.

Stay tuned for the latest Euphoria season 3 news — and rumors that Zendaya Could Star In Cleopatra Movie From Dune Director Denis Villeneuve.

euphoriazendayapop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

good morning america book club 2025
Books

Every Good Morning America Book Club Pick So Far In 2025

justin baldoni website blake lively
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's "Unnecessary" Website Against Blake Lively Could "Backfire," According To A Lawyer

selena gomez emilia perez karla sofia gascon
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Just Spoke On 'Emilia Pérez' Controversy After Costar Allegedly Called Her A “Rich Rat”

Outdated Purse Trends 2025
Shoes & Accessories

4 “Outdated” Purse Trends You Don’t Want To Be Caught Wearing In 2025