Here's Your First Look At Zendaya's Return In 'Euphoria' Season 3

Here's your first look at Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season 3.

The first looks atis here, and asonce said, "it's been a long time coming." After literal years of delays (and different members of the production blaming each other for those aforementioned delays), the first look at's return as Rue Bennet is finally here. And it doesn't disappoint.

Zendaya reveals her "number one duty" with 'Euphoria' season 3. HBO/Max Zendaya's return as Rue is one that Euphoria fans have been waiting for — especially after she won the Emmy for her performance in both 2020 and 2022 (and still holds the record for the youngest two-time winner). Rue's journey has been everything but easy, and the moody lighting overall, as well as Rue's posture and the fact her face is shrouded in shadow, emphasize that even further. "I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria," Zendaya told Vanity Fair in November 2024. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty." HBO told Deadlinein a statement that “HBO and [writer and creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” while actor Colman Domingo told GQ that Sam is "very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three.” That definitely sounds like we're in for a wild season 3.

And Zendaya's not the only cast member returning. Sydney Sweeney shared in an interview with Who What Wear that "it’s going to be very, very wild.” Despite the time gap between season 2, which premiered in 2022, and season 3, which won't premiere until late 2025 or early 2026, Sydney says she “actually [likes] it," because a gap means "there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character."

And Hunter Schafer believes a "beautiful" season 3 is possible. In addition to story delays, fans also called for the series' cancellation after the passings of co-star Angus Cloud and screenwriter Kevin Turen. Hunter Schafer (who plays Jules) told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper that there was a sense of "anticipation" surrounding a third season, especially when whether they'd continue was up in the air. "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for, like, if we are supposed to do a season 3," Hunter says between tears. "Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms with what's happened, and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything...I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season 3." Alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, we can expect to see Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Austin Abrams return for Euphoria season 3.

Stay tuned for the latest Euphoria season 3 news — and rumors that Zendaya Could Star In Cleopatra Movie From Dune Director Denis Villeneuve.