We Finally Have The 'Euphoria' Season 3 Release Date — & A Brand New Look At Zendaya

The release date for Euphoria season 3 is here, and as Taylor Swift once said, "it's been a long time coming." After literal years of delays (and different members of the production blaming each other for those aforementioned delays), we have a ton of information for you, from the first look at Zendaya's return as Rue Bennet (it doesn't disappoint) to the release timeline and the brand new cast! Here's what to know!

When does Euphoria season 3 come out? HBO Max We finally know that Euphoria season 3 will hit HBO Max in April 2026, around four years after the season 2 finale.

What is Euphoria season 3 about? HBO Max The new season will feature a time jump that brings the characters into adulthood. "Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time," Sam Levinson said during an HBO Max presentation (via Variety). "We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to [drug dealer] Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off." Meanwhile Sydney Sweeney's Cassie is living her dream — or so it would seem. "Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time," Sam continues. "I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night." Jules "is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter, and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs" while Maddy "is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon."

How many episodes are in Euphoria season 3? HBO Max Euphoria season 3 will probably have 8 episodes, considering seasons 1 and 2 both have the same amount. Stay tuned for an official release schedule and episode names!

Will Euphoria season 3 have Zendaya? HBO/Max Zendaya's return as Rue is one that Euphoria fans have been waiting for — especially after she won the Emmy for her performance in both 2020 and 2022 (and still holds the record for the youngest two-time winner). Rue's journey has been everything but easy, and the moody lighting overall, as well as Rue's posture and the fact her face is shrouded in shadow, emphasize that even further. "I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria," Zendaya told Vanity Fair in November 2024. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty." HBO told Deadline in a statement that “HBO and [writer and creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” while actor Colman Domingo told GQ that Sam is "very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three.” That definitely sounds like we're in for a wild season 3.

Yes, Euphoria season 3 is coming soon! Although it's been a hot minute since 2022 (ya know...when season 2 dropped), we have faith that HBO Max will wrap up this story exactly the way it needs to end.

What has the rest of the cast said about Euphoria season 3? HBO Max Sydney Sweeney shared in an interview with Who What Wear that the new episodes are "going to be very, very wild.” Despite the time gap between season 2, which premiered in 2022, and season 3, which won't premiere until late 2025 or early 2026, Sydney says she “actually [likes] it," because a gap means "there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character."

HBO Max In addition to story delays, fans also called for the series' cancellation after the passings of co-star Angus Cloud and screenwriter Kevin Turen. Hunter Schafer (who plays Jules) told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper that there was a sense of "anticipation" surrounding a third season, especially when whether they'd continue was up in the air. "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for, like, if we are supposed to do a season 3," Hunter says between tears. "Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms with what's happened, and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything...I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season 3."

HBO Max Even more recently, Jacob Elordi called this season "incredible," telling Variety that filming again "was incredibly liberating." He said, "I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before and Sam [Levinson] has constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it." Elordi also noted that not everyone filmed at the same time, explaining that each storyline had it's own days to shoot. He said, “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

