What Halloween Costume You Should Rock This Year, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
We recently posted about how your Sun sign is a great significator of ways you like to play. Along with your sense of fun, your Sun sign also says a lot about how you express yourself. Fun AND self-expression? Sounds like something totally in line with your Halloween costume choices! We've rounded up the best Halloween costume ideas based on your Sun sign.
Aries: Daenerys Targaryen
We all know Daenerys deserved better. Right the wrongs done to her with this Game of Thrones Halloween costume and clear the name of one of the fieriest characters in TV history. (via Brit+Co)
Taurus: Snow White
Taureans, like Snow White, know the value of music, hard work, friendship, and good food... and with their sensuous nature, they probably wouldn't resist a beautiful red apple either. (via Brit+Co)
Gemini: Betty Cooper
With all her sleuthing and smarts, Betty has a good amount of Gemini energy already. Add in her dark alter ego "evil twin," and this costume is perfect for Geminis. (via Brit+Co)
Cancer: Ariel
Cancer is a water sign, which makes any kind of sea creature costume perfectly on point. Ariel also happens to be strong-willed, emotional, and dedicated to love—a true Cancer at heart (never mind that her best friend is a crab). (via Brit+Co)
Leo: Wonder Woman
Leos get a lot of flack for always wanting to be in the spotlight, but the truth is, they like to have a PURPOSE for being the center of attention. Brave and proud, they are the epitome of wonder women. (via Brit+Co)
Virgo: Cinderella
Virgos are clean and tidy, and known for saving the day and cleaning up other peoples' messes. But that's not all there is to them. As Cinderella reminds us all, everyone is the main character in their own story, and Virgoans are more than capable of rescuing themselves. (via Brit+Co)
Libra: La Croix
Bubbly, sociable, and fun-loving, Libras are like sweet Pamplemousse seltzer, personified. Plus, as Libras will be all-too-happy with, this costume gives new meaning to the term *thirst trap*. (via Brit+Co)
Scorpio: Batgirl
Like the Batman and Batgirl archetype, Scorpios are known to hide in the shadows, resurfacing when something they are really passionate about pulls them out of the darkness. (via Brit+Co)
Sagittarius: June Osborne (Offred)
True freedom fighters, Archers know the value of standing up for the rights of themselves and others. That's why June Osborne, aka Offred, is the perfect Halloween inspo for them. (via Brit+Co)
Capricorn: Cersei Lannister
Though her family is represented by the Lion (and hence, the Leo archetype), Cersei herself has big-time Capricorn vibes. Status-seeking, calculating, and sometimes a bit cold, she's also incredibly strong and persevering, doing whatever needs to be done in order to reach her goals. (via Brit+Co)
Aquarius: Storm
Not only does Storm wield the power of the atmosphere and weather itself (a very Aquarian image), she is also known for punk-rock personality and rebelliousness, common attributes for any Aquarius. (via Brit+Co)
Pisces: The Eiffel Tower
Pisceans love art, beauty, and all the things that make us human. And what personifies our humanity more than the Eiffel Tower? (via Brit+Co)
What Halloween costume do you have planned for this year? Tweet us at @BritandCo and let us know!
