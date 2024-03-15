18 Healthy Camping Recipes That Don’t Sacrifice Flavor
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Camping season is upon us, meaning it's totally acceptable to consider s'mores an official food group. While fireside cuisine isn't complete without some form of toasted marshmallow or ketchup-covered hot dog, an outdoor getaway can be a little more virtuous if you try to cook healthier mains. Here are 18 easy and healthy camping meals to sneak some nutrition into your next camping trip!
Pineapple Chicken Skewer Lettuce Wraps
Bring this pre-marinated chicken and fixings to your campsite, then unload everything onto a tray for everyone to customize their own skewers and wraps before heating them up over the fire! (via Brit + Co)
Shakshuka
The inviting aromas of sizzling tomatoes, onions, red pepper, and spices will wake you right up of your sleeping bag, if you’re still feeling like a zombie when you wake up from the previous day’s adventures. This zesty skillet meal also gets a good boost from chickpeas! (via Brit + Co)
10-Minute Vegan Stir-Fry
If all you have time to do in the way of food prep is to stop at Trader Joe’s on the way to your campsite, you’re in luck. This 10-minute vegan stir-fry comes together with three main ingredients and requires zero advance work. This is one of the easiest healthy camping meals with a light medley of veggies and plant-based protein. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
There’s nothing like eating a hearty bowl of chili while gathering around the campfire! This meat-free version is made with sweet potatoes and black beans, and it will reheat over the grill in a jiffy. (via Brit + Co)
Asparagus + Goat Cheese Frittata
Feed a crowd in style with this healthy, protein-packed frittata, bursting with the springy flavors of asparagus and goat cheese! Feel free to substitute the asparagus for whatever seasonal veggies you have on hand, too. (via Brit + Co)
Honey Sriracha Chicken Meal Prep Bowls
Traveling off the grid, but want to stay on top of your health goals? No prob! Prep these to-go containers according to this recipe, pack 'em in a cooler, and reheat at camp. This way, you'll have healthy camping meals to eat on for several days! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Caprese Chicken Foil Packs
Simply layer chicken, olive oil, pesto, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese into some foil, cook for half an hour, and enjoy this refreshing fireside meal. It has a healthy kick with lighter ingredients and flavors to fully satisfy! (via Damn Delicious)
Tahini Chickpea Cucumber Salad
Try this easy-to-pack, versatile salad on its own, on a sandwich, or spooned over some grilled chicken and greens for an array of healthy camping meals to fuel your entire trip. (via Hello Veggie)
Campfire Baked Feta
3 ingredients, 5 minutes. That's how easy this healthy camping meal is, and you just can't beat that! Throw everything into a skillet over the fire and bake through, then dip some crusty bread into this feta dip with tomatoes and chickpeas. You could even serve this over top some pre-cooked pasta! (via Live Eat Learn)
Southwest Vegetable Quinoa Salad
Recharge after a day of hiking with this veggie-rich salad. It's especially easy to make ahead, pack in a cooler, and enjoy right away. This is one of the most substantial healthy camping meals because of the quinoa! (via The Creative Bite)
Thai Salmon in Foil
Cook fresh salmon over a fire, and you’ll feel like a true outdoorswoman — especially if you pretend you just caught it in the river! This succulent cut of salmon takes on Thai flavors from the fish and hoisin sauces. Lean protein FTW. (via Damn Delicious)
Stuffed Grilled Avocados with Shrimp + Mango Salsa
Those adept at grilling over a fire will love these tropical stuffed avocados, filled with garlicky shrimp and spicy mango salsa. The fresh ingredients amp this dish up to be one of the yummiest healthy camping recipes around. (via The Roasted Root)
DIY Instant Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a healthy camping breakfast that's so easy to make yourself! Instead of buying those pre-made packets at the store with tons of additives, opt for this homemade version that uses only 5 ingredients. Once it's prepped, you can bring it to the campsite in mason jars to go no-waste. (via The First Mess)
Summer Rolls with Almond Butter Satay
Light summer rolls are the ideal healthy camping dinner because they’re cheap, customizable, and fun to make as a group! The nutty satay dipping sauce from this camping recipe is the best part in terms of both its addictive flavor and easy preparation. (via Fresh Off the Grid)
5-Ingredient Mediterranean Salmon Foil Packs
Pesto and crumbly feta on top of silky salmon filets will always feel restorative, no matter how hot it is outside. This recipe packs in all that good Mediterranean flavor! (via The Seasoned Mom)
Italian Chicken + Veggie Foil Packs
If you’re concerned about getting all of your veggies in while sleeping in a tent, worry not! These packs, emanating the aroma of an Italian trattoria, have five different ones. (via Hello Glow)
Lemon-Dijon Asparagus + Pea Macaroni Salad
This recipe is just as good for summer BBQs and picnics as it is for camping, plus, it's packed with countless veggies for that healthy boost you're looking for! To prep for a trip, chop and store the veggies separately from the cooked pasta. Keep the dressing separated in a mason jar, too, so you can just mix everything together in one swift step once you've set up camp! (via Vanilla and Bean)
5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Granola Bars
This healthy camping food literally helps you live out your granola girl dreams! With 5 simple ingredients, this recipe yields a whopping 16 servings full of oats, PB, honey, and chocolate chips. Yummm. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Going camping this summer? Tag us in your food pics on Instagram!
Lead image via Vanilla and Bean.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Sarah Landrum and Meredith Holser.