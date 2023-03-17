15 Delicious Recipes That Don't Require Olive Oil
With olive oil prices (plus the rest of our grocery store go-tos) rising, we’re more aware than ever of just how many recipes feature this classic cooking staple. Trying to cut back on such a widely-used ingredient can leave you feeling less than confident with your meal prep. Keep reading for some delicious recipes that feature olive oil alternatives so you can make yummy food and save some cash at the same time.
The following recipes contain these oil alternatives. There’s a good chance you already have them in your pantry, but even if you don’t, they’re super easy to find!
- Butter
- Avocado oil
- Coconut oil
- Grapeseed oil
Recipes That Use Olive Oil Alternatives
Avocado Oil
French Crêpe Recipe
Next time you’re binge watching Emily in Paris, make yourself a healthy portion of this recipe (which works great for breakfast and dinner, FYI). It’s sweet, chocolatey, and even though it’s bready, it doesn’t weigh you down.
Gut-Friendly Zucchini Cacio e Pepe Recipe
We love pasta recipes, but sometimes the pasta recipes don’t love us back. Gluten-free noodles and nutritional yeast (a swap for cheese) mean that this dish is delicious and gut-friendly at the same time.
Coconut Oil
Chocho Carrot Muffins
These muffins are super healthy, but they’re also good enough that the family will want seconds. In addition to the coconut oil, they feature high-protein, high-fiber chocho flour, applesauce, and cinnamon.
Gluten-Free Lemon Cake
You only need a little bit of coconut oil to grease the pan for this cake. Lemon recipes make for the perfect spring treat (especially if said treat combines lemon and lavender). This recipe doesn’t call for icing, but feel free to drizzle some honey if you want another layer of sweet.
Healthy Chocolate Sunbutter Cups
Prepare for Easter candy season with a batch of these babies. You can use honey or maple syrup, but we prefer the thinner consistency of maple syrup especially when paired with nut butter.
Baked Brussels Sprouts with Honey Glaze
We can — and do — eat Brussels sprouts in every form they are presented to us (hello Keto Cheesy Brussels Sprouts Casserole). This honey glazed recipe is definitely the sweetest one we’ve seen yet.
Grapeseed Oil
Dominique Ansel’s Real Cronut Recipe
We’ve never met a donut we didn’t like. This donut and croissant hybrid automatically gets two thumbs up from us. Make sure you stock up on your favorite sprinkles because you’re going to need them.
Beef Bulgogi Meatballs
These Korean meatballs are the perfect thing to go with pickles, on sliders, with a sweet and spicy sauce — or all of the above. With so many side and condiment options, everyone is sure to love this dish.
Butter
Butter Boards
If you’re a butter fan, then you definitely need to try butter boards. Whether you make one larger board, or a smaller individual board, have plenty of breads, plus edible flowers and salts for a garnish, on hand.
Ube Butter Mochi
We’re totally confident that these chewy, buttery treats make for the perfect dessert. But whether they taste better on the day that you make them or a couple of days later is totally up to you. Either way, we’ll take some extra coconut flakes please.
Wine Butter
Make these five butters to accompany appetizers at your next dinner party. With sweet and savory options, it’s like a butter flight!
Oil Free Recipes
Stuffed Avocado
We already love eating avocados on toast and out of a bowl, but using the avocado as the bowl? Genius. Stuff with scallions and shrimp, and enjoy.
BBQ Dressing
There are plenty of salad dressings that have oil as a main ingredient. Next time you’re craving a salad, opt for this creamy BBQ dressing (which has mayo, garlic, and onion) instead.
Paleo Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
Fried food without a drop of oil?! It’s almost too good to be true. Honestly though, we can’t imagine life without our air fryer. Once you make these tenders, we’re pretty sure you’ll feel the same way.
Easy Avocado Pasta Recipe
Our favorite pasta dishes are always creamy, and we can thank avocados (and cream cheese) here. The chili flakes, garlic, and lime juice make for an unbeatable combo.
Follow us on Pinterest for more oil alternatives and delicious recipe inspo!
All images and recipes via Brit + Co
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!