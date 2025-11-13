The thrill of finding a good beauty product can quickly transform into full-blown addiction, which is why we love gifting our absolute favorites to fellow beauty lovers. As you slowly but surely mark off your holiday shopping list, you won’t want to miss these picks that are pure gold. From skincare and hair essentials to body care and makeup finds, these 18 finds are the kind of gifts that’ll instantly elevate even the most devoted beauty fan’s routine.

Ahead, shop 18 stunning beauty gifts guaranteed to impress, whether you’re shopping for a loved one (or, let’s be honest, treating yourself) this holiday season.

Makeup Gifts Tower28 Tower28 GoGo Cooling Shimmer Eyeshadow Set These new stick eyeshadows from Tower28 glide on so smooth, yet leave an impressive wash of color anywhere they're applied. Instead of debating which shade matches your giftee's style the most, opt to shop the entire set so they'll have a wide range to pick from!

Fat And The Moon Fat And The Moon Lip Paint This lip paint's color payoff is insanely strong, it'll last your gift recipient practically forever. Aside from adding a warm hue to their lips, they can also use it as a cream blush or eyeshadow – we love versatility when it comes to makeup.

Sephora Tarte CC Full Coverage Undereye Color Corrector This color corrector can easily take place of a traditional concealer in a heartbeat. We've tried it for ourselves for several months now, and it's way too perfect not to share with every beauty lover out there.

Glossier Glossier Balm Dotcom Glossier's Balm Dotcom will always be a reliable beauty gift, whether your giftee already has a handful of shades or they're just starting to build their lip balm empire. Plus, at just $16, it makes a stunning and special stocking stuffer for anyone seeking hydration. Our favorite flavors include Espresso, Birthday, and Mint!

Skincare Gifts Target Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream Though holiday season is filled with festive glee, it's also notorious for evoking pesky dry skin problems. With this affordable (but still oh-so luxe) moisturizer from Versed, their skin will be saved from any flakiness, thanks to its lipid-rich formulation that actually protects the skin and seals in moisture.

Sephora Eadem Cashmere Peel Gentle AHA + PHA Exfoliating Toner This gentle exfoliating toner is a subtle powerhouse for any skincare routine, dissolving dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Since it's made to be gentle, even sensitive skin types can use it with confidence!

Dieux Dieux Ethereal Cleansing Oil No matter how complex their skincare routine is, a cleansing oil should certainly be part of the picture. This gentle, but effective formula from Dieux is wonderful for erasing any and all signs of makeup, prepping their skin for a full cleanse every time. It's so silky and smooth, which makes wind-down time feel like a total treat.

Amazon First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer This natural moisturizer equipped with SPF is a must-have for anyone searching for supple skin that's also protected nicely from sun damage. It's the kind of product that they can easily slot right into their current lineup of skincare essentials.

Body Care Gifts Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate Rosemary Green Leaf Parsley Soap Brick The sheer weight of Flamingo Estate's Soap Bricks is enough to impress any giftee since the product feels so luxe by volume alone. That is, until they get a real whiff of the soap: this one's so fragrant and fresh, and the formula not only leaves behind a heavenly smell on the skin, but gently cleanses and moisturizes with natural inclusions like French green clay, extra virgin olive oil, and Brazilian babassu seeds.

Mutha Mutha Body Butter This body butter may just be unlike any body butter they've tried before. Where other products claim a thick formulation, this one actually feels like butter and melts deliciously into the skin, providing unmatched hydration and unlocking a seriously insane glow that's much needed in the bleak winter season.

Flewd Flewd Stresscare Trio Bath Soaks These stress-fighting bath soaks are a staple in our beauty routine because they contain high-absorption magnesium that really does soothe our bodies and minds. Your giftee will get a great night's sleep after just one soak and definitely want more after they're used this handy trio up!

Soft Services Soft Services Debaser Buffing Bar This bar expertly buffs away dry, dead skin all over the bod so they can get their glow on in an instant.

Hair Care Gifts Amazon Nécessaire Rosemary Hair Duo Looking for some bougie hair products that'll change their routine forever? Search no further than this shampoo and conditioner duo. The rosemary formulation helps strengthen the scalp for luscious, healthy hair. Plus, neither bottle contains any sulfates or parabens that cause build-up. Score!

Amazon Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Treatment Mask Even the frizziest of strands will fall in love with this treatment mask that makes hair look super sleek. It's best used sparingly as a pre-treatment before styling with heat or after their styling is complete to really lock in shine.

Amazon Briogeo Superfoods Acai + Passionfruit Lightweight Hydration Hair Mask We can never have too many hair masks! Unlike similar products, this one doesn't weigh down the locks or make them look overly-oily after application.

Amazon Milk_shake Incredible Milk Leave-In Hair Treatment This leave-in is a true godsend for any hair type, leaving behind hydrated, shiny strands. Plus, it smells so incredible with notes of coconut and vanilla.

Bag Balm Bag Balm Green Plaid Mini Tin The typical green tin of Bag Balm got a makeover for the holiday season. Filled with an intensely moisturizing and long-lasting balm formula that can be used to soothe dryness just about anywhere, this plaid design makes the perfect beauty gift you can simply slap a bow on since it's inspired by wrapping paper.

Bubble Skincare Bubble Skincare Peppy Mint Lip Balm & Charm Set This lip duo comes with a full tube of Bubble's Candy Cane lip balm that attaches to a keychain and matching candy cane charm for added fun. So festive!

