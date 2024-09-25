Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel News Is The Most Exciting Update For Fans
Get ready to bend and snap like never before, because not only is Reese Witherspoon bringing us Legally Blonde 3, but a Legally Blonde TV show is also coming to Prime Video! The new TV show will serve as a spinoff of The Morning Show star's franchise from the early 2000s (plus Legally Blondes — IYKYK). Keep reading for all the important info that'll make you want to use legal jargon in everyday life ;).
Who's in Prime Video's Legally Blonde cast?
On September 25, Reese Witherspoon revealed Prime Video will have an open casting call for the Legally Blonde TV show. That means anyone can audition with this very-pink online form. "Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON! 💖✨" Reese says on Instagram. "With our friends @primevideo we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian! 💕👛🌟🎀"
Is Sabrina Carpenter playing Elle Woods?
We don't have a full cast announcement yet, but we DO have the perfect dream cast. After fans realized that Sabrina Carpenter and Leo Woodall followed each other on Instagram (and Sabrina wore pink on SNLand then recreatedthis iconic scene), Sabrina is now the only celeb I can see playing Elle Woods and I am crossing all my fingers and toes for this fancast to come true! Leo would definitely nail Warner, but One Dayproved he also has the versatility to capture Emmett's sweetness.
"DO YOU SEE THE VISION," one X user asks, while another agrees, "I NEED THIS TO HAPPEN." Same!
Luke Wilson, who played Emmett in the original film, said he'd love to return for the series. "[I could] play Emmett's dad or something like that?" he says on the Today show. "[Reese is] great, so hopefully we'll do something."
Other fancasts include Selena Gomez as Vivian, Blake Lively as Brooke, Leslie Jones as Paulette, and Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer as Chutney. Yes please!
Is there a Legally Blonde TV show?
Yes, a Legally Blonde TV show is coming to Prime Video! The official logline promises it "follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is behind the series. Nobody knows Legally Blonde as well as Reese, so if she has any kind of creative input, I know it's going to be a TV show worth watching!
Will Reese Witherspoon be in the Legally Blonde TV show?
Considering the series is a prequel, we probably won't see Reese Witherspoon back as Elle. However, I'd love for her to make a cameo! (This could also be the perfect opportunity for Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe to make her acting debut!) Either way, it looks like Reese will still be involved in the production of the show.
“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” Reese says in a statement to Variety. “Legally Blonde is back!”
Who's working on Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show?
The new Legally Blonde TV show will reportedly be written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who developed and executive produced Gossip Girl. Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt will also work on the series alongside Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter. Creator Laura Kittrell will be showrunner and executive producer.
How old was Reese Witherspoon when she shot Legally Blonde?
Reese Witherspoon was around 24 or 25 years old when she shot the first Legally Blonde movie. Aside from the fact that Reese embodies Elle Woods better than anyone, her age works perfectly because Elle is a college senior at the beginning of the film, meaning the character is also in her early 20s.
When can I watch Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show?
The new Legally Blonde TV show is in the earliest stages of pre-production right now, so it'll be quite a while before we're able to cozy up on the couch to watch (wearing our best pink pajamas, of course). Until then, you can stream Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, and Legally Blondes on Max as many times as you want.
