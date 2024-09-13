Fellow Ozians, The 'Wicked: Part Two' Release Date Just Got Bumped Up!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As a theater kid and movie fanatic, I simply cannot stop singing the Wicked soundtrack, checking out all the new Mattel dolls, and re-watching the new Wicked trailer. And I will absolutely be wearing Glinda's signature pink when the Wicked movie flies into theaters November 22. But while this is sure to be the movie event of the year, it's only going to be part one of the story.
Just like the Broadway musical is split into two acts, Wicked is going to be in two parts. (And I have a hunch this year's installment will end with "Defying Gravity," just like Act I of the musical). But good news Ozians: the Wicked: Part Tworelease date just got bumped up! Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: Part Two before the movies change us for good :).
When is Wicked: Part Two coming out?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: Part Two Release Date
Wicked: Part Two will hit theaters November 21, 2025. While the movie was originally slated for November 26, 2025, Universal Pictures decided to bump up the release date.
The first Wicked movie also faced a schedule change, moving from November 27 to November 22, 2024, the same day as Gladiator II!
What happens in Wicked Part 2?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: Part Two Plot
While we don't officially know at what point in the story the Wicked movie ends, we do know that Act II of the musical is all about Oz's response to Elphaba becoming the "Wicked Witch of the West." Glinda becomes beloved public figure "Glinda the Good," but realizes just how much her dreams have cost her as Elphaba is gone and Fiyero, now Glinda's fiancé, is determined to find Elphaba no matter the cost.
Wicked: Part Two is sure to feature songs like "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good" — and Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey are going to absolutely slay.
Who's in the cast of Wicked: Part Two?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: Part Two Cast
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey will reprise their roles as Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero, respectively. Wicked: Part Two will also star Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Keala Settle.
Why is the Wicked movie taking so long?
Universal Pictures
The Wicked movie has had a long road to get to its release! News of the movie adaptation originally broke in 2016, with an intended release date of 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic, and a few behind-the-scenes details, pushed the movie to 2024 instead.
"As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it," director Jon M. Chu tweeted in April of 2022, announcing the story would arrive in two installments.
"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."
Did they finish filming Wicked Part 2?
The good news is that, even though we have to wait a year to see Wicked: Part Two, filming is already done! On January 26, Cynthia Erivo shared a breathtaking photo of her silhouette as Elphaba flying on a broom. "I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me," she says on Instagram.
"The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us," she continues. "THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do. And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!! 💚💚💚"
Ariana Grande shared a similar image of her own silhouette on January 25, saying, "like a handprint on my heart," which is a lyric from "For Good." I love these women so much!
