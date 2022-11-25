20 Thoughtful Gifts You Can Buy For Under $25
Gift giving can be hard, especially when you get into the weeds of what would make your recipient feel special, what they need, and what colors, patterns, and details they'd prefer. But there's one thing for sure: you know your friends well, and if you put intention behind your gift, they're sure to love it. These thoughtful gifts under $25 are fun, colorful, and even customizable, which makes them the perfect option for your best friends and family members.
CrispPagesandCo Themed Book Blind Date ($16)
We love blind book dates almost as much as we love themed book blind dates. If you've never done one of these blind dates before, it's when you buy a book based on a few details instead of knowing the full synopsis. This themed option is a great option for any book lover in your life.
Lush Gift Set Secret Santa ($15)
Give your BFF these limited-edition bath products that will make their spa day way more colorful. We love making our Christmas bubble baths a whole event (we're talking wine, a movie, and face masks) and this Magical Santa Bath Bomb and Candy Cane Reusable Bubble Bar are the perfect picks.
Salad Days Fruit Cats Tuck & Toss Tote ($22)
If your recipient strictly uses reusable totes, grab them a colorful and cute option so that they remember you every time they go to the store *and* help the environment at the same time.
Mocktail Party ($12+)
There are a variety of reasons why someone might choose to be booze-free at the moment, but that doesn't mean they have to miss out on all the fun. We love a good mocktail — they're cheaper, flavorful, and don't leave you with a headache! This mocktail recipe book is filled with 75 recipes to keep happy hour extra happy.
Printique Centerfold Calendars ($16+)
Custom calendars are an extra-special gift idea since you can fill them with photos from the year. When you add pics from weddings, birthdays, and trips, they almost become like a time capsule.
Anthropologie The Hygge Game ($20)
We love hygge (the focus on living a cozy, warm lifestyle) as much as the next person. If you have a friend who loves games, then this question game will make a great gift. It lets you have fun and get to know each other better at the same time.
ExLibrisHome Main Character Energy Mug ($19)
Even the most confident people need a reminder that they are, in fact, the main character. This super cute mug will make their evening cup of tea even better than it was before.
Holiday in the City Dessert Plate ($18)
Remind your travel buddy of a trip you went on together, or gift them with a plate in honor of somewhere you want to visit together! Whichever plate you choose will look amazing as a Christmas cookie display.
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick ($13)
If you have a beauty lover in your life, grab them this matte liquid lipstick that's made with a vegan formula. As much as we love the lipstick shades, we love that it's Black-founded even more.
AE Peanuts Sledding Crew Sock ($7, was $10)
Our favorite way to have fun on days that we have to dress up is to sneak some fun socks under our dress shoes. This Snoopy and Woodstock pair is way too cute to pass up, and is also the perfect thing to wear when you're watching A Charlie Brown Christmas ;).
LovekokiGifts Mother And Daughter Personalized Wall Art ($20, was $22)
Grab your mom this custom wall art for her office or bedroom. You can choose the hair style and color, clothing, hand pose, skin color, and body size to make it accurate and extra special.
Dual-Headed Facial Massager ($22)
This massager will take your skincare routine to the next level. It mimics a kneading sensation along the jaw and contours of the face for what definitely feels like an at-home facial.
LEUCHTTURM1917 A5 Hardback Notebook ($23)
Grab a notebook for any art lover in your life. There are tons of ways you can make this gift special. You can give them prompts if they're a writer, or add in some watercolor designs every few pages. You can also fill it with poetry and song lyrics about their favorite topic.
Juniper Rose Dark Chocolate ($12, was $14)
As much as we love Hershey's bars, we can't resist fancy dark chocolate when we see it. This bar is full of Juniper Berries, Rose Hips, Cacao Nibs, and Alderwood Smoked Sea Salt for a flavor combo that is out of this world. You might as well grab two because you're going to want to keep one for yourself!
The Atlas of Christmas ($18)
Whether your gift recipient loves to learn about different cultures around the world or just never stops reading, this is a fun and unique gift pick that will peak their curiosity. Plus, it will make a super cute coffee table book.
coolgirlcandles This Smells Like Timothee Chalamet Wax Melt ($6)
We're obsessed with this company that lets you put your fangirl status at the forefront, and these wax melts are no exception. The mix of peach, mandarin, florals, and vanilla is almost too good to be true.
GALISON Michael Storrings Santa's Village 1000-Piece Puzzle ($17)
If puzzles are a part of your annual New Years Day celebration, opt for this puzzle that will transport you right to Santa's village. Can you spot him?
WinkieT Lovely Cat Enamel Pin ($5, was $10)
Enamel pins are a quirky and colorful way to add personality to your favorite denim jackets, and we love how the pearl adds feminine detail while also making the pin even more playful than it already is.
The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe Inspired Loose Leaf Tea ($10+)
Whether you're making Bridgerton recipes or Harry Potter cocktails, food is always a fun way to be transported into your favorite stories. We're adding this tea inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia to our wishlist, STAT.
Mondo Llama™ Cosmically Cool Paint Pouring Kit ($20)
DIY paint kits make for a fun gift because not only do they get to complete a fun activity but they also get a unique piece of art at the end. We'd call that a win-win. Grab two and turn it into a fun date night activity!
