24 Easy Grill Recipes You Can Make In 20 Minutes Or Less
Whether you're hosting a cookout for your friends or just having a romantic date night for two, easy grill recipes will make your summer a whole lot simpler (and tastier). We're sure you've grilled meats, fish, and veggies before, but we've also got some grilled fruit recipes, skewers, and even some dessert recipes below! You'll want to keep these easy recipes in your back pocket all summer long.
Grill Recipes For Burgers + Hot Dogs + Sandwiches
Lamb Burgers
Not only does this recipe feature some delicious patties (with plenty of feta, garlic, cumin, and Worcestershire sauce) but it's also served with a healthy dose of homemade tzatziki on top and we are in LOVE. (via Brit + Co)
Carrot Hot Dogs
If you love everything that comes with a cookout but your dietary restrictions keep you from enjoying all the food, then this easy grill recipe is for you. The good news is you can still pile on all your favorite hot dog toppings! (via Brit + Co)
@katsalom Smokey Ham and Cheese Sliders🤤 #pelletgrill#recipe#SummerMashup#bbq#grilling#appetizer#recipes♬ original sound - Katherine Salom
This easy grill recipe is one of the most iconic sandwich combos ever: ham and cheese. You can't go wrong with that! The dijon + butter + Worcestershire sauce combo you'll spread on top takes things to the next level.
Hawaiian Salmon Burger + Grilled Pineapple
Contrary to popular belief, burgers don't have to be made of just beef. If you love veggies, pineapple, and sweet chili sauce, then these salmon burgers are right up your alley. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Cheese Tacos
Who knew two of our favorite foods could combine in such a tasty, easy, and uh-maze-ing way. We're making this dish all summer long, with our favorite marg, of course. (via Brit + Co)
Wisconsin Beer Brats
You don't have to live in Wisconsin to enjoy this delicious meal! While the toppings you choose are totally up to you, we'd definitely recommend some homemade sauerkraut. (via Brit + Co)
Whole30 'Animal-Style' In-N-Out Burger Easy Grill Recipe
The only real prep you have to do for these burgers, aside from making the sauce (we'll touch on that later) is grilling the patties. The sauce in question is a mix of ketchup, mayo, hot sauce, Dijon, and spices. You'll want to smother your burger in it, dunk your fries, and save some for later! (via Brit + Co)
Mexican-Style Hot Dogs
We're big fans of throwing your hot dog of choice on the grill because it offers another layer of flavor that you just can't get from a stovetop. All of the toppings are totally up to you. (via Brit + Co)
Crazy Breakfast Burger
Both the burger and the sausages in this easy grill recipe can be cooked on your outside grill instead of the stovetop to make them taste even better than they already do. If you have a skillet, you can cook your eggs and bacon outside too! (via Brit + Co)
Skewer Grill Recipes
Pineapple Pork Kabobs
We know how amazing grilled pineapple tastes with chicken, so we are more than excited about this pineapple and pork recipe. In addition to the fruit and meat, these kabobs also feature bell peppers and zucchini. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon Chicken Skewers
Is there anything lemon *doesn't* taste good on? (The answer's no). Not only does this recipe from Half Baked Harvest features tons of Moroccan-inspired flavors but it also comes covered in a creamy feta sauce that we can't get enough of. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Tempeh Satay Skewers + Wraps
This recipe is good for both your taste buds and your brain. You can make the yummy satay sauce in no time by combining ginger, liquid aminos, peanut butter, and lime juice. Don't feel too bad if there's some leftover in the bowl... you'll have no problem licking it clean. Serve as skewers or add them to your go-to wraps! (via Brit + Co)
Paleo Grilled Maple-Glazed Salmon Skewers
We think the asparagus, green pepper, squash, and mushrooms in this recipe go perfectly with the salmon *and* taste just as good when soaked in the maple syrup, mustard, and pepper flake marinade. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Chili Halloumi Skewers
If you thought grilled veggies and sausage tasted good, wait until you try grilled halloumi. No words. (via Brit + Co)
Unexpected Grill Recipes
Watermelon Grilled Cheese Bites
Caprese gets a fruity upgrade when you swap tomatoes for watermelon. This recipe also switches the mozzarella with halloumi, but keeps the balsamic vinegar. (via Brit + Co)
@diningwithskyler Serve alone or with a protein of your choice 🤩 recipe on diningwithskyler.com #fyp#foryou#recipe#yum#delish#summerrecipe#grilling#easyrecipe♬ Jammin' - Bob Marley And The Wailers
If you're looking to upgrade your Caesar salad, just throw it on the grill! It's an easy way to get a new flavor profile without needing to do much. The Tahini Caesar dressing is what dreams are made of.
Grilled Corn Nachos
Grilling the corn and scallions for this nacho recipe will add some smoky flavor to an already delicious meal. If you're feeling fancy, you can also grill the tomatoes and jalapeños ;). (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Kale Pesto + Corn Pizza
We've had white sauce on pizza, and we've had the classic tomato sauce. We've even dipped our frozen pizzas in ketchup! (Don't knock it til you've tried it... it's better than it sounds). But this pesto pizza might just become our favorite pie. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Watermelon
This recipe only takes a few minutes to prepare, but it gives you about 32 pieces. The lemon, lime, and whipped cream work with the watermelon beautifully. You can serve this at cookouts, parties, and summer movie nights. (via Brit + Co)
@delish 10/10 recommend cooking queso over a grill 🔥 #queso#grilling#recipes♬ I Can Feel It v3 - Nick Sena and Danny Echevarria
This is the perfect camping recipe as far as we're concerned. Plus, any easy grilling recipe with cheese is automatically our favorite. Customize with your favorite cheeses, or swap for non-dairy options for vegan queso.
Dessert Grill Recipes
Grilled Dessert Pizza
Okay, so we have grilled pizzas, and we have grilled desserts. So a grilled dessert pizza is the best of both worlds. Top with chocolate spread, fruit, cheeses, even cookies. (via Brit + Co)
Donut Grilled Cheese
You've never had a grilled cheese quite like this one, but once you try it, you might never go back. Aside from the fact that it uses donuts instead of bread, it also features brie cheese, which is one of our favorites of all time. (via Brit + Co)
@soyummy
Backyard and chill with desserts on the grill! For the recipes: click the link above or the link in bio 🍫😋♬ original sound - So Yummy
Taquitos, you have met your match. This peanut butter, chocolate, and marshmallow easy grill recipe is like a roll-up version of a fluffernutter!
Boozy Grilled Peaches
With pistachios, ice cream, and DIY amaretto syrup, this recreation of the childhood classic is one you won't want to miss. (via Brit + Co)
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more easy grill recipes!
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!