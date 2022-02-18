These National Margarita Day Recipes Are As Colorful As They Are Tasty
We don't really need an excuse to mix up a margarita come 5:00, but if we did, what better excuse than National Margarita Day?! This year's falls on a Tuesday, which is perfect because it just makes Taco Tuesday all the more fun. Whether you prefer your drink on the rocks, baked into a pie (!!), or blended into a slush, there are plenty of different ways to enjoy a marg in every color of the rainbow.
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Berry Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
- .75 oz fresh lime juice
- 4 fresh blackberries
Directions:
- Combine ingredients into a shaker.
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a blackberry (or two ;))
Photo courtesy of Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL
The Sunset Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Agave nectar
- A splash of squeezed lime juice
- A splash of blood orange juice with pulp
- Blood orange slice for a garnish
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake.
- Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a blood orange slice.
Watermelon Jelly Margarita
There are lots of different ways to make this jelly marg (and yes there is jelly inside), depending on how you're feeling. For the salted rim, you can go for Himalayan salt or mix pink food coloring into some Kosher salt. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Watermelon Margarita Push Pop
Turn your margs into a handheld snack with this fun recipe. Just blend all your ingredients together, freeze, and serve! Leave out the booze to make this recipe kid- or baby shower-friendly. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
With berries, jalapeños, and agave, this drink is a little bit sweet and a little bit spicy. It's also the perfect addition to any girls' brunch! The key to getting a nice consistency is to freeze the strawberries before adding them to the blender. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Watermelon Mint Margaritas
Consider this your perfect Margarita Day sip. Add ice to the blender to turn this marg into a slush, or leave it out if you'd prefer a more liquified drink. (via Brit + Co)
Prickly Pear Margaritas
These margs are like summer in a cup! They're perfect for any warm-weather bash that you might be hosting, and we love any drink that lets us use edible flowers. Make these for Mother's Day, bridal showers, or birthday brunches. (via Brit + Co)
Mango Raspberry Margarita
There's a secret ingredient that makes this margarita stand out from the crowd: cayenne! Mixed with sugar, the sweet and spicy cayenne rim adds just the right amount of kick to balance out the natural sugars in the mango and the raspberries. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- .75 oz watermelon syrup
- 7 ice cubes
Directions:
Watermelon syrup
- Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree.
Margarita
- Blend all ingredients with a high-powered blender.
- Pour into a Margarita glass that's rimmed with chili salt.
- Add a lime garnish.
Photo courtesy of Corralejo Tequila.
Corralejo Spanish Peach Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Corralejo Silver
- ½ oz. Peach schnapps
- ¾ oz. Agave nectar
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- 5 mint leaves
Directions:
- Tear mint leaves into fourths and add to a shaker.
- Add tequila, peach schnapps, agave nectar, and lemon juice, then shake.
- Strain over ice into a rocks glass and add a mint leaf garnish.
Courtesy of Los Arango Tequila.
Los Arango Amante Picante
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Los Arango Blanco Tequila
- ¼ oz. roasted pineapple & habanero Agave nectar
- 4 dashes of cilantro tincture
- 2 drops saline rocks ice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, except for the lime oil, into a cocktail shaker. Shake.
- Rim Tajín onto a rocks glass, then add fresh ice.
- Hawthorne strain the cocktail into the glass. Top with a few drops of the lime oil, a torched pineapple wedge, and a habanero pepper slice.
Photo courtesy of Ilegal Mezcal.
Ilegal Mezcal Passionfruit Marg
Ingredients + Tools:
- Build in shaker tin
- 1.5 oz Ilegal Joven
- .75 oz agave
- .75 oz lime
- .75 oz fresh passionfruit syrup
Directions:
- Add ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake.
- Pour into rocks glass with a Tajín rim.
Photo courtesy of The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Monticello, New York
The Treasurita Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. 15 Don Julio Banco Tequila
- .5 oz. orange liqueur
- .5 oz. mango juice
- .5 jalapeño, sliced
- .25 oz. fresh lime juice
- .5 oz. agave syrup
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients in a blender, shake well.
- Rim a chilled glass with salt or sugar and pour the mix in.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
Margarita Pie
If you're looking for a new way to have a margarita, try making it into a pie! It'll take you under an hour to make this delicious dish. (via Brit + Co)
Pineapple Margaritas
Pineapples are a great way to make everything brighter and fruitier. Aside from the pineapple, the only ingredients you need are triple sec, tequila, agave, and a lime. Easy peasy! (via Brit + Co)
Sparkling Passion Fruit Margarita
A bit of champagne makes this marg bubbly, and the slice of passion fruit adds some color. You can customize this recipe by changing the lime and agave ratio depending on your sweet tooth. (via Brit + Co)
Key Lime Beergaritas
The tart flavor of key limes is great for when the weather starts to warm up. Depending on whether you like things sweet or salty, you can pick between a salted or sugared rim...or change it up every time you make one! (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada
Margarita Jala-piña
Ingredients:
- 2oz Reposado tequila
- 3/4oz cointreau
- 1oz fresh lime juice
- 3/4oz fresh grapefruit juice
- 1oz pineapple juice
- 1/4oz grapefruit liqueur
- 3 jalapeño slices
Instructions:
- Add ingredients and ice to a shaker and shake vigorously.
- Moisten the rim of your glass with the juice from a lime wedge.
- Rim the glass with chili espresso salt.
- Strain drink onto fresh ice. Garnish with slices of lime, jalapeño, and a pineapple leaf.
Photo courtesy of Perch 360 at the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda, Florida
Sweet Heat Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. jalapeño tequila
- 1.5 oz. triple sec
- 1.5 oz. coconut concentrate
- 4 oz. sour mix
- 1 muddled orange
- 2 muddled limes
- 2 muddled jalapeños
- Sprinkle with red pepper flakes
- Orange, jalapeño and lime slices
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients in a shaker, shake, and strain over ice.
- Top with red pepper flakes and add orange, lime and jalapeño wheels as a garnish.
Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, in Dallas, Texas
Dean’s Margarita at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas – Dallas, TX
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Dean’s Bar Aged Avion Reposado
- 0.75 oz Damiana herbal liquor
- 0.5 oz agave nectar
- 0.75 oz lime juice
Instructions:
- Fill shaker with ice, then add ingredients. Shake until the tin is frosted and beaded with sweat.
- Rim your glass with salt, then pour the drink into the glass over ice and garnish with lime.
Keto Avocado Margarita
We'll add avocados to just about anything, and that includes cocktails. Avocados make this marg cool *and* smooth, and since this recipe is keto, it doesn't have as many calories as some other margaritas. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
The Original Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Blanco tequila
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a shaker and add ice.
- Shake and strain the drink into a rocks glass with a salt rim.
- Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.
Photo courtesy of Tanteo Tequila.
Tanteo Jalapeño Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Tanteo jalapeño
- 1 oz. fresh lime juice
- 3/4 oz. Agave nectar
Directions:
- Combine ingredients and ice in a shaker.
- Shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Photo courtesy of Purecane™.
Cucumber and Jalapeño Margarita
Ingredients:
(Make about 4 margaritas)
Simple Syrup
- 4 Purecane™ individual Packets
- 1/2 cup water
Cocktail
- ½ cup fresh lime juice (about 6-7 limes)
- 2 oz Triple Sec
- 6 oz tequila
- ½ medium cucumber (sliced)
- ½ jalapeño (sliced and de-seeded)
Instructions:
- Boil 1/2 cup of water.
- Add in the Purecane™ packets once the water is boiling. Remove from heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool completely by keeping it in the fridge while you do the next step.
- Muddle ½ a sliced medium cucumber and ½ of a sliced, de-seeded jalapeño in the bottom of a pitcher or a bowl. If you don't have a muddler, use the back of a spoon or fork to do this. (Tip: if you want more spice, add the jalapeño seeds! They've got all the heat).
- Combine the cooled simple syrup, lime juice, Triple Sec, and tequila in the pitcher over your muddled cucumber and jalapeño mixture. Stirs a few times to combine the flavors.
- Serve over ice, garnish with jalapeño, lime, and cucumber slices, and enjoy.
Photo courtesy of Lolita’s Bistro in Laredo, Texas
Desert Water
Ingredients:
- 3 oz unsweetened aloe vera juice
- 0.25 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp sugar or agave syrup
- 1 oz Sotol
- Grapefruit bitters or grapefruit peel with the white removed
- 3 tbsp coarse sea salt
- 1-2 tbsp fresh or dried chile piquin
- Lime peel with the white removed
Instructions:
- Combine the aloe vera and lime juices with your sweetener of choice. Stir until dissolved.
- Use a lime wedge to wet half the rim of an old-fashioned glass, then dip it into the chile piquin salt mixture.
- Fill the glass with ice, pour in the juice and sugar mix, then add Sotol.
- Stir well and top with three dashes of grapefruit bitters.
- Add a lime peel garnish and serve.
Photo courtesy of Cointreau
Matcha Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Cointreau
- 2 oz of Blanco tequila
- .75 oz fresh lime juice
- .5 BSP matcha green tea powder
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake until well-chilled, then strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Add a lime slice as a garnish.
Margarita Cheesecakes
The miniature cheesecakes are the perfect dose of dessert and margs all in one. To get the right consistency, let it chill in the fridge for four hours before serving. (via Brit + Co)
Galactic Margarita
A margarita is already one of the most fun drinks out there, but this blue, sparkly recipe makes it even better! Freeze your ice with star-shaped silicone ice tray and dust the rim of the glass with purple and blue sugar to take things to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Photo courtesy of the Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan in Freeport, Bahamas
Blue One Ocean Margarita at Grand Lucayan – Freeport, Bahamas
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jose Cuervo tequila
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz blue curacao
- Freshly squeezed lime
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients and ice in a shaker and shake well.
- Pour into a chilled glass that's garnished with a lime wedge and salt.
Photo courtesy of Savannah Tequila Co. in Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia
Desert Rose at Savannah Tequila Co. in Plant Riverside District – Savannah, GA
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz avion blanco
- 1.0 oz Combier raspberry
- 0.50 oz Triple Sec
- 1.0 oz lime juice
- 3 dashes of rose water
- Slice of lemon
- Himalayan salt
- Flower
Instructions:
- Moisten the edge of your glass with a lemon slice, then rim your glass with Himalayan salt.
- Combine all ingredients with ice in a shaker, then shake.
- Strain in your glass, top with ice, and garnish with a fresh flower.
