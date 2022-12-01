2022 Holiday Beauty Releases That Can All Be Used Together
Makeup is always a chance to express yourself with colorful eye looks, glittery designs, or even putting your own spin on a natural makeup look, but there's something extra magical about holiday makeup. It's glittery, it's themed, and if you grab a holiday kit, it's often the perfect size for stashing in your favorite clutch.
These holiday beauty releases are perfect for all your upcoming holiday parties (ours start next week!), and you can mix and match different products to create a routine that's all your own. Whether you want to go all out and splurge on your best friend's gift or you're looking for something ultra inexpensive for your kid's stocking, we found the best makeup kits, skincare sets, and on-their-own products that you'll want to add to your own beauty gift list.
Holiday Beauty Releases Under $50
Lottie London Frosted Highlighter Swirl in Cinnamon Bun ($8)
Use this buttery highlighter to add a sheer glow to your winter makeup, and a barely-there vanilla scent. If this pick is anything like their other highlighters, then we're already in love.
Fenty Beauty Baby Watts Mini Fluid Freestyle Highlighter Duo ($17, was $22)
Highlighters are the perfect way to give your face a shimmery glow, and we can't wait to wear these on our cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow. Plus, they're transfer-resistant.
florence by mills Outta Sight Set ($19, was $44)
This holiday makeup set features a highlighter, an eyeliner, and a limited edition shade of the liquid lipstick for a full makeup look with very little effort.
Kind Words Mini Matte Lip Duo ($20)
This rosy mauve is a bestselling shade, and the fact that the lipstick + liner duo is in a mini form makes it a perfect stocking stuffer.
OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 4 Pack ($20)
Individually, these colors make for the best holiday nail polish shades. Together, they're unbeatable!
Mask & Relax Set ($20)
Give the gift of a spa night with this kit featuring a detoxifying clay mask, a mini applicator, and a washcloth.
Ciate London All About the Eyes Holiday Kit ($27, was $29)
Not only do these warm eyeshadows feature shades that will go with all your holiday dresses, but the festive packaging makes it fun to just carry around. The best part? Both items are full-size.
The Pleasing Pen Special Edition Gold ($30)
Nothing says holiday magic like giving an original product a golden update. We love the color almost as much as we love the lingonberry, soothing marshmallow, and hyaluronic salt properties.
e.l.f. Diamond Darling Liquid Eyeshadow Vault ($35)
This collection of glittering liquid eyeshadows have shades for every occasion: New Year's, Valentine's Day, and every girls' night of 2023. Mix and match to create a unique eye look.
Christophe Robin The Hair Saviours ($36)
This brand totally transformed our hair and the trio of purifying shampoo, nourishing mask, and hydrating cream will bring new life back to dull locks. Yes, please!
Holiday Beauty Releases Over $50
ILIA The Eye Set ($56)
Give your eyes the full treatment with this combo of mascara, liquid liner, and two different cream-to-powder eyeshadow shades. Wear on top of your party makeup look or rock on its own.
Truly Beauty Barbie Dream Duo ($70, was $140)
We'll never say no to a Barbie collab, and this body butter features matcha, açaí, and rosewater for a fragrant, hydrating addition to your nighttime routine.
Sunday Riley Night ZZZ's ($98)
This retinol will handle your fine lines, wrinkles, and pores for fresh skin while you sleep. Waking up fresh faced just got a whole new meaning.
Jo Malone Christmas Cologne Collection ($115)
Fragrances like White Moss & Snowdrop and Orange Bitters might smell like Christmas, but feel free to wear them all year long.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True ($375)
With 14 full-sized products, this is the ultimate holiday makeup gift. If you're not sure about dropping this much on a present, you can also grab the Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit or Secret to Supermodel Eyes instead.
Which holiday beauty releases will you be grabbing? Make sure to check out our Pinterest and Gift Guide page for more ideas and head over to our interview with Jenna Ortega for more winter beauty inspo.
