The way my jaw dropped.

Um, Brandon Sklenar Just Spoke On Whether He's Team Justin Or Team Blake (Yes, Really)

brandon sklenar addresses blake lively justin baldoni feud
Sony Pictures Releasing
By Chloe Williams​Feb 18, 2025
Amid Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's legal battle, their It Ends With Us costars have stayed relatively quiet, but on February 17, Brandon Sklenar (who played Atlas opposite Blake's Lily and Justin's Ryle) was straight-up asked if he's Team Blake or Team Justin. The question shocked me a little, TBH, given the internet's discussion around whether the PR for the movie trivialized its themes of domestic violence, but Brandon handled the q like a champ.

Here's what Brandon Sklenar said about being Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni amid the It Ends With Us legal battle.

Brandon Sklenar wants audiences to "remember why we made" 'It Ends With Us.'

In a conversation ahead of 1923 season 2, which drops on Paramount+ February 23, Brandon revealed that he just wants "people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that."

The film follows Lily Bloom, who finds herself in the middle of a very complex and dangerous relationship. "That movie meant so much to me, and I have someone very, very close to me in my life who's gone through what Lily's going through for a long time and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space," Brandon continues. "Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life...It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of [the movie] is and gets convoluted, and I just want to remind people of why that thing exists in the first place."

But is he Team Blake or Team Justin? "I'm Team It Ends With Us," Brandon tells CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

And it's not the first time Brandon Sklenar has spoken up.

This isn't the first time Brandon Sklenar has spoken on the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. After Blake's legal team published a story in the New York Times in December 2024, alleging that Justin has sexually harassed her and orchestrated a smear campaign against her, the 1923 actor shared the link on his Instagram story on December 23, telling his followers, "For the love of god read this," alongside a red heart and Blake Lively's Instagram handle.

Brandon also took to his Instagram stories after the movie premiered in August 2024, saying "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film."

"There isn't a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this," he continues, adding that "villifying" the women involved in bringing the story to life "detracts what this film is about."

"Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves," he says.

Check out what Brandon Sklenar had to say about an It Starts With Us movie, and read the latest news on his new rowing biopic, The Olympian.

