10 Resolution Ideas to Kick Start Your Best Year Yet
Happy 2020, y'all! As you plan for whatever fun you'll have ringing in the new year you may be thinking about how to kick start some life goals heading into the '20s. The new year is always a great time to reset and reevaluate, right? We dug into our archives for resolution inspo for a healthier, happier, more productive you. Sticking to a resolution for 365 days can be tricky though so we've got ideas for actually achieving your 2020 goals too. You got this!
Pick up a new hobby. New Year's resolutions don't have to be full of Don'ts. Brit + Co Founder and CEO Brit Morin started her #GiveItAWeek challenges as a way to break out of her comfort zone and try something new every week of the year vs. one "Don't" all year long. Try dance lessons, take an illustrating class, or change up your running routine to make it more FUN. Good news is a new hobby has restorative benefits for your mental health too.
Launch your business idea. We're all about following your passion here and if you've had an idea for starting your own biz now is the time to take that first step. First, get over your fear with these three tips from Katie Raquel from Monterey's Katie's Coldpress juicery, then write out your business plan. Don't want to go it alone? Here are ways to partner with your BFF (and *still* remain close friends).
Cook more at home. Eating out can take a toll on our wallets and waistlines, so why not pick up a few new recipes to cook at home (and save that cash for your next vacay!). Whether you want to cut down on sugar with our Whole30 recipes, use your new Instant Pot to make easy weeknight meals, or save money and eat healthy we've got loads of recipes to help you reach your food goals. Not confident in your cooking skills? Pick up some tips from 'Top Chef' Winner Kristen Kish.
Try a booze-free month. After weeks of holiday parties starting a Dry January might seem like a good idea right about now and it can mean better sleep, a cleaner gut and a host of other health benefits. You'll save money too and probably boost your productivity like Brit + Co'er Lindsey Graham-Jones experienced when she took a Dry July. Not sure you can swing it? Try these mocktail recipes that are just as tasty sans the hard stuff to make nights out still bubbly.
Take a social media breather. You don't have to go cold turkey like quitting Instagram for a month but cutting back on your online use by even 50 percent can have measurable benefits like better sleep, more QT with the ones you love and more time to focus on your goals, hobbies and creative pursuits (vs. scrolling through the pursuits of others!).
Write more thank you notes. Send a little love to the people who make big and small differences in your year with old-school thank you or gratitude notes. You'll pay positive vibes forward and score greater feelings of happiness and (some studies show) lower levels of depression. Here are more health benefits worth giving this resolution a try.
Volunteer more. Whether it's volunteering at a local food bank, animal shelter, beach cleanup or your child's school there are many feel-good benefits to being out in your community and doing something for others. Bonus: volunteering can also look great on a resume if you're up for a job search this year.
Practice self-care. Not a hard resolution to achieve but finding the time for self-care can be tough as work and life commitments start to pile on this year, which is why scheduling a regularly sesh is so needed. Try a solo wellness trip to recharge or take 10 minutes a day to treat yo'self to yoga, an article read, a mini massage or an impromptu call to a long-distance friend or family member.
Travel more. Traveling can be its own form a self-care whether you do it yourself or with your best travel partner. Broaden your mind to other cultures and shift your perspective from any stresses at home. Check out these millennial-friendly destinations, underrated European cities or plan a mini-moon with your bae.
Plant a garden. Gardening has mood-boosting benefits and is a great way to clear your head and get creative. Given it may be snowing outside early in the year you can try an indoor herb garden for starters and come spring plan a bed or two outside for your favorite fruits and veggies.
Not convinced you can pull these off even for a month? You got this. Try putting pen to paper to hold yourself accountable and even try manifesting your goals to get what you want this year and beyond.