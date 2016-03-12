16 DIY Easter Centerpieces That Will Make the Easter Bunny Jealous
When you're decorating eggs for your Easter brunch and filling those baskets with handful upon handful of candy, it's best to keep in mind that your table will be at the center of it all. This pastel and egg-filled holiday calls for an epic centerpiece that will be worthy of the fun and additional modern DIY Easter decorations you've got going on. Check out the 20 ideas below for a bright and fun centerpiece that will fill your home – and your guests – with joy. Seriously, these DIYs are so easy and quick that you'll have plenty of time to knock out the rest of your Easter checklist and nosh on some Cadbury Eggs.
1. Pastel Easter Eggs: This dainty, egg-shaped vase holds fresh, fragrant blooms. Blow out and color your own pastel eggshells, then fill them with flower buds before scattering smaller (adorable) eggs around the base to complete the look. (via 100 Layer Cake-let)
2. The Candlestick Hack: As much as we love the rustic, natural look of wooden candlesticks, your Easter table decor is begging for some pops of color. This DIY takes mere minutes to complete, leaving you with plenty of time to focus on your egg painting and the egg hunt. (via Brit + Co)
3. Aztec Sand Centerpieces: Here's an alternative to the bunnies and eggs that fill this time of year: sand art and succulents. Get ready to bust out your old sand-art skills as you build these eclectic vases. (via Ruffled)
4. Punny Easter Egg Centerpiece: This DIY centerpiece combines everything we love about Easter: Dyed eggs and holiday puns. It won't take you long or even cost that much, which is perfect since you'll want to fill your baskets with lots of goodies this year. (via Brit + Co)
5. Fit for a Feast: Whether you're having scrambled eggs in your pj's or a formal dinner for the family, this show-stopping centerpiece can be adjusted to stretch the entire length of your table, giving everyone a view of the flowery fruits of your labor. Bonus: If you swap out the flowers as needed, you'll have a lovely centerpiece that'll last the whole spring season and beyond. (via Rachel Havel / Style Me Pretty)
6. Fabric Covered Spring Vases: Gather up your ordinary vases, glasses and anything else that can hold a flower or two. Wrap each with a foot or so of bright, patterned fabric to give it a new, Easter-y vibe. Tie it with a bow, drop a tulip in and your centerpiece is good to go. (via I Heart Nap Time)
7. Geometric Gem: The geometric container is a statement piece by itself, but what really makes this terrarium-inspired centerpiece pop is what's inside. A layer of sand keeps the flowers in place, and the pastel blooms make us so thankful it's finally spring. (via Chloe Moore Photography / Bloglovin')
8. Fruit and Veggie Easter Eggs: Turning your decorated eggs into colorful fruits and veggies is a super cute way to get kids to like healthy treats. Grab all of the paint, cardstock and permanent markers, and make each egg look like your fave produce. (via Brit + Co)
9. Spring Break-Inspired: Easter often coincides with a break from work or school. Just because spring break might be a staycation this year, this pineapple vase gives your home the island vibes you're looking for. (via Kara's Party Ideas)
10. Tie-Dye Cake Pops: Your dinner guests will be pretty pleased when they realize they can eat the centerpiece, and especially when they taste as good as these cake pops. Decor and dessert all in one. (via Brit + Co)
11. Springtime Succulent: No worries if pastels don't go with the rest of your dining room's decor. Try these simple candleholders instead — they cradle tiny potted cacti and candles for a unique and modern look that will last well beyond Easter. (via Jessica Simons Photography / Wedding Chicks)
12. Egg Centerpiece That Will Crack You Up: This DIY centerpiece requires you to work with delicate eggshells to create tiny vases and candles. The end result is worth the careful effort though, especially when you're able to add color by the dozen. (via Brit + Co)
13. Marbleized Planters: Grab a pair of gloves to tackle this DIY project, then mix water and spray paint to give miniature pails a marbleized effect. Top off the look with a handful of festive eggs and a little bit of potted greenery. The Easter bunny himself won't be able to resist. (via Brit + Co)
14. Creative Easter Eggs: Most eggs take a full plunge as they dive into a cup full of dye. This clean, modern project proves a half dip can look just as stunning with a cool, muted color palette. (via Wunderweib)
15. Unbreakable Easter Eggs: You've had plenty of practice working with delicate eggs, so by now you're pretty much a pro. Still, this project uses wood eggs, which takes the breakability factor entirely out of the equation without sacrificing any of the design. (via Brit + Co)
16. The Bouquet Buddy: Don't have any blooms in your garden yet? Your local grocery store is probably piecing together Easter-inspired bouquets as we speak. Take a pre-made bunch of flowers to another level by adding your own blown eggs to the mix. (via Brit + Co)
Last week we showed you how to whip up a delicious firecracker chicken dish for dinner, and this week we're up-leveling Taco Tuesday in our latest collaboration with Perdue. This easy-to-make meal is the ultimate crowd pleaser and chockfull of simple ingredients like PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN and a colorful array of veggies for a bright slaw finish. Keep reading to find out how to make it yourself!
BBQ Ground Chicken Tacos
Makes 8 Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 pack PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN (1 LB.)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 cups shredded cabbage (from 1/2 small head)
- Juice from one lime
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Step One
Add olive oil, one pack of PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN, garlic powder and smoked paprika to a pan. Cook until browned, then add BBQ sauce and stir until warm.
Step Two
Slaw time! Chop up rainbow-bright veggies like cabbage and cilantro, and grate carrots.
Step Three
Combine salt, mayo, and lime juice, then toss in the cut veggies and combine until covered.
Step Four
Add the ground chicken to a small taco tortilla, top with slaw, and finish with a fresh squeeze of lime!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.