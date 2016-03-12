New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Home DIY
More Videos

Upgrade Your Taco Tuesday With This BBQ Twist

Badge
PERDUE® Chicken
None

Last week we showed you how to whip up a delicious firecracker chicken dish for dinner, and this week we're up-leveling Taco Tuesday in our latest collaboration with Perdue. This easy-to-make meal is the ultimate crowd pleaser and chockfull of simple ingredients like PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN and a colorful array of veggies for a bright slaw finish. Keep reading to find out how to make it yourself!

BBQ Ground Chicken Tacos

Makes 8 Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1 pack PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN (1 LB.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 4 cups shredded cabbage (from 1/2 small head)
  • Juice from one lime
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Step One

Add olive oil, one pack of PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN, garlic powder and smoked paprika to a pan. Cook until browned, then add BBQ sauce and stir until warm.

Step Two

Slaw time! Chop up rainbow-bright veggies like cabbage and cilantro, and grate carrots.

Step Three

Combine salt, mayo, and lime juice, then toss in the cut veggies and combine until covered.

Step Four

Add the ground chicken to a small taco tortilla, top with slaw, and finish with a fresh squeeze of lime!

Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.

food
Food
recipes chicken bbq bbq chicken ground chicken dinner recipe recipe inspo tacos taco tuesday perdue food
Food Recipes Most Recent Today's Must Reads Brands PERDUE® Chicken

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics