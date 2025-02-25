Where To Stream The Biggest Movies Of The Year Before The 2025 Oscars

In the midst of award show season, everything points to Oscar Sunday. The show, which celebrates achievement in film, is my most-important night of the year and my friends and I go all out. Themed snacks, ballots, and very loud celebrations when our favorite stars and movies win. But before the big day comes, we need to watch all the movies that are up for awards!

Here's where you can stream all the biggest movies of the year before the Oscars airs on March 2, 2025.

Dune: Part Two — Stream On Max Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures This sequel opens after Paul has joined the Fremen, and after he escaped the murderous Harkonnen family. Now he's out to avenge his father — and come to terms with his destiny as a savior. Dune: Part Two is on Max and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Twisters — Stream on Peacock Universal Pictures Twisters follows former storm chaser Kate. When she's roped back into chasing by her friend Javi, Kate meets social media star Tyler, and comes face-to-face with the biggest storms ever. Twisters is on Peacock and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Emilia Pérez — Stream On Netflix Netflix In this musical thriller, Cartel leader Emilia enlists the help of Rita, a lawyer, to help her retire from a life of crime and live out her truth. Emilia Pérez is on Netflix and stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

Wicked — Rent On Amazon Prime Universal Pictures But this year's biggest musical is definitely Wicked. This alternative origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good follows the college roommates as they come of age in Oz, and learn the Wizard isn't all as he seems. I can't for Part 2 this year! Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Marissa Bode.

The Substance — Stream On MUBI MUBI Elisabeth Sparkle gets fired from her own fitness TV show after she turns 50. But she seems to find a solution when she acquires The Substance...and creates a younger version of herself. The absolutely crazy thriller was one of the buzziest movies of the year — and won Demi Moore her first Golden Globe! The Substance is on MUBI and stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

Challengers — Stream On Prime Video Amazon MGM Studios In Challengers, former tennis star Tashi coaches her husband Art, but her job gets way more complicated when he ends up in a match against his former best friend (and her ex) Patrick. Challengers is on Prime Video and MGM+ and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Inside Out 2 — Stream On Disney+ Walt Disney Studios Riley's becoming a teenager in Inside Out 2, which means Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy, Fear, and Disgust have to make way for new emotions like Anxiety and Envy. What could go wrong? Inside Out 2 is on Disney+ and stars Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Deadpool & Wolverine — Stream On Disney+ Marvel Studios Deadpool teams up with the one and only Wolverine (well, after meeting dozens throughout the multiverse) after learning the TVA plans on destroying his timeline and his loved ones. Deadpool & Wolverine is on Disney+ and stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Owen Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Dafne Keen.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Stream On Max Warner Bros. Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid return to Winter River after a family tragedy, and wind up enlisting Beetlejuice's help (if you can even call it that) after Astrid opens a portal to the afterlife. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on Max and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

Gladiator 2 — Rent On Amazon Prime Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures After the death of his wife, Lucius becomes a gladiator with a mission: take revenge on the general responsible for her death. Gladiator 2 is on Amazon Prime and stars Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.

Anora — Rent On Amazon Prime Neon When sex worker Anora and politician's son Vanya tie the knot so Vanya can get a green card and escape his father, their lives totally flip upside down — and not just because Vanya's family sets out to end the marriage. Anora is on Amazon Prime and stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Conclave — Stream On Peacock Focus Features This movie takes place during a conclave to choose the next pope, and is totally unprepared for the scandals he uncovers along the way. Conclave is on Peacock and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

A Real Pain — Rent On Amazon Prime Searchlight Pictures Two Jewish American cousins who reconnect and embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland after the death of their grandmother. This was one of my favorite movies of the year and I couldn't recommend it more! A Real Pain is on Amazon Prime and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

The Wild Robot — Rent On Amazon Prime Universal Pictures Robot Roz crashes on a deserted island and quickly adopts an orphaned gosling, teaching him to fly and prepping him for the annual migration. Prepare to cry, like, a lot!! The Wild Robot is on Amazon Prime and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill.

Alien: Romulus — Stream On Hulu 20th Century Studios A group of young space colonizers are tasked with exploring an abandoned space station and must confront the most terrifying life form in the universe. Alien: Romulus is on Hulu and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

