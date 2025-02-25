Your March Horoscope is here...

The perfect weekend watch!

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies Of The Year Before The 2025 Oscars

2025 oscars movies
Universal Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 25, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

In the midst of award show season, everything points to Oscar Sunday. The show, which celebrates achievement in film, is my most-important night of the year and my friends and I go all out. Themed snacks, ballots, and very loud celebrations when our favorite stars and movies win. But before the big day comes, we need to watch all the movies that are up for awards!

Here's where you can stream all the biggest movies of the year before the Oscars airs on March 2, 2025.

Dune: Part Two — Stream On Max

dune 2 zendaya timothee chalamet

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

This sequel opens after Paul has joined the Fremen, and after he escaped the murderous Harkonnen family. Now he's out to avenge his father — and come to terms with his destiny as a savior.

Dune: Part Two is on Max and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Twisters — Stream on Peacock

twisters

Universal Pictures

Twisters follows former storm chaser Kate. When she's roped back into chasing by her friend Javi, Kate meets social media star Tyler, and comes face-to-face with the biggest storms ever.

Twisters is on Peacock and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Tunde Adebimpe, Katy O’Brian, Nik Dodani, Kiernan Shipka, and Paul Scheer.

Emilia Pérez — Stream On Netflix

selena gomez emilia perez

Netflix

In this musical thriller, Cartel leader Emilia enlists the help of Rita, a lawyer, to help her retire from a life of crime and live out her truth.

Emilia Pérez is on Netflix and stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

Wicked — Rent On Amazon Prime

ariana grande and cynthia erivo wicked movie

Universal Pictures

But this year's biggest musical is definitely Wicked. This alternative origin story for the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good follows the college roommates as they come of age in Oz, and learn the Wizard isn't all as he seems. I can't for Part 2 this year!

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Marissa Bode.

The Substance — Stream On MUBI

the substance

MUBI

Elisabeth Sparkle gets fired from her own fitness TV show after she turns 50. But she seems to find a solution when she acquires The Substance...and creates a younger version of herself. The absolutely crazy thriller was one of the buzziest movies of the year — and won Demi Moore her first Golden Globe!

The Substance is on MUBI and stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid.

Challengers — Stream On Prime Video

challengers movie with zendaya josh o'connor and mike faist

Amazon MGM Studios

In Challengers, former tennis star Tashi coaches her husband Art, but her job gets way more complicated when he ends up in a match against his former best friend (and her ex) Patrick.

Challengers is on Prime Video and MGM+ and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Inside Out 2 — Stream On Disney+

inside out 2 emotions

Walt Disney Studios

Riley's becoming a teenager in Inside Out 2, which means Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy, Fear, and Disgust have to make way for new emotions like Anxiety and Envy. What could go wrong?

Inside Out 2 is on Disney+ and stars Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Deadpool & Wolverine — Stream On Disney+

deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Deadpool teams up with the one and only Wolverine (well, after meeting dozens throughout the multiverse) after learning the TVA plans on destroying his timeline and his loved ones.

Deadpool & Wolverine is on Disney+ and stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Owen Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Dafne Keen.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice  — Stream On Max

beetlejuice 2 2024 movie

Warner Bros.

Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid return to Winter River after a family tragedy, and wind up enlisting Beetlejuice's help (if you can even call it that) after Astrid opens a portal to the afterlife.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on Max and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux.

Gladiator 2 — Rent On Amazon Prime

gladiator 2

Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

After the death of his wife, Lucius becomes a gladiator with a mission: take revenge on the general responsible for her death.

Gladiator 2 is on Amazon Prime and stars Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.

Anora — Rent On Amazon Prime

anora romance movie

Neon

When sex worker Anora and politician's son Vanya tie the knot so Vanya can get a green card and escape his father, their lives totally flip upside down — and not just because Vanya's family sets out to end the marriage.

Anora is on Amazon Prime and stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Conclave — Stream On Peacock

conclave

Focus Features

This movie takes place during a conclave to choose the next pope, and is totally unprepared for the scandals he uncovers along the way.

Conclave is on Peacock and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

A Real Pain — Rent On Amazon Prime

a real pain

Searchlight Pictures

Two Jewish American cousins who reconnect and embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland after the death of their grandmother. This was one of my favorite movies of the year and I couldn't recommend it more!

A Real Pain is on Amazon Prime and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.

The Wild Robot — Rent On Amazon Prime

the wild robot

Universal Pictures

Robot Roz crashes on a deserted island and quickly adopts an orphaned gosling, teaching him to fly and prepping him for the annual migration. Prepare to cry, like, a lot!!

The Wild Robot is on Amazon Prime and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill.

Alien: Romulus — Stream On Hulu

alien romulus

20th Century Studios

A group of young space colonizers are tasked with exploring an abandoned space station and must confront the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus is on Hulu and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Stay tuned for the official 2025 Oscar nominations and check out 25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025!

pop cultureentertainment

