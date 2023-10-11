What Halloween Costume You Should Wear, According To Your Myers-Briggs Personality Type
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When you're in need of a last-minute Halloween costume idea, you need an easy way to figure out who (or what) you actually want to be. Hold on to your broomsticks, because we've got the ultimate method for choosing the perfect costume: your Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI)! Personality types are a super fun way to help you get to know yourself better, but they can also be used as a tool. These Halloween Costumes for Myers-Briggs types are fun for all ages and personalities, and they make amazing solo, couple's, or group Halloween costume ideas, too!
You might be an outgoing ENFP who wants to channel their creative energy or an analytical INTJ who's all about the details, and these MBTI Halloween costumes are going to be exactly what you're looking for. Let your MBTI guide you, and let the Halloween adventures begin!
ISTJ: Bridgerton
ISTJ's can be thorough, dependable, and practical. Even though this MBTI can also be realistic, they have a good head on their shoulders, and the willful personality + drive to complete their goals — just like Kate Sharma from Bridgerton! Talk about #EldestDaughterEnergy.
ISFJ: Scarecrow
Considering ISFJ's are responsible, thoughtful, and friendly, a dependable scarecrow feels like the perfect creative + fun Halloween costume. Scarecrows can represent the way this personality type loves harmony — they literally scare away noisy crows!
INFJ: Barbie
If you're an IFNJ who's had "What Was I Made For?" on repeat since July (guilty as charged), then Barbie is the perfect costume for you. The INFJ Myers-Briggs type looks for meaning in everything and everyone around them, and is constantly looking for the good — just like Barbie. Check out our best Barbie Halloween Costumes for more ideas!
INTJ: Taylor Swift
The INTJ personality type applies equal amounts of creativity and realism to everything they do. They're committed and they're dedicated to all of their creative projects — and they can also have super high standards for themselves. Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she strives to be the best she can be, which makes any of our Taylor Swift Halloween costumes the perfect pick.
ISTP: Top Gun
This Top Gun costume is perfect for ISTP's because this Myers-Briggs personality type is both spontaneous and practical, but they're also problem solvers (and let's face it, there's always a problem in Top Gun).
ISFP: Disney Princesses
This costume is great for any Disney fans because you can choose your favorite Disney gal (Tangled's Rapunzel, anyone?!) or turn it into the ultimate royal group costume. ISFP's are friendly, kind, and loyal, and they're also committed to their values. All of these traits are really admirable qualities that ISFP's share with our favorite princesses.
INFP: Riverdale
Similar to the way that INFP's can be loyal and accepting until someone threatens their values, the characters in Riverdale are almost loyal to a fault — but only for their loved ones. The residents of Riverdale can also be curious, romantic, and idealistic, just like this MBTI type!
INTP: Olivia Rodrigo
The INTP Myers-Briggs personality type is always looking for logical explanations to things that spark their curiosity. When they come across a problem, they focus until they come to a solution. However, they're not strictly analytical, and also love theoretical ideas — qualities that make for a good songwriter! Both Olivia Rodrigo's Sour and Guts feature detailed explanations of problems Olivia has faced, and balance realistic lyrics with abstract ideas.
ESTP: Clueless
As if! ESTP's learn by error, and find comfort in their favorite possessions — just like our favorite '90s BFF duo Cher and Dionne. ESTP's also love to embrace the spontaneity of what's going on right now, rather than stopping to think about a concept or plan. Loving this Clueless Halloween costume? Check out our Clueless costume interview with the movie's designer!
ESFP: Lizzie McGuire
Just like these iconic friends, the ESFP MBTI type can be adventurous, flexible, and super friendly. They also have a *lot* of love for everything and everyone around them. Lizzie and Miranda's colorful style is just a physical manifestation of their bubbly + joyful personalities, and that's why they're the perfect costume for this Myers-Briggs. Check out the rest of our 2000s costumes!
ENFP: Gilmore Girls
Just like our favorite mother-daughter duo, ENFP's are warm, welcoming, and very enthusiastic about the things they love ("I need coffee in an IV!" Same Lorelai, same). ENFP's can also rely on their witty improv skills when they're uncomfortable which definitely reminds us of everyone on Gilmore Girls.
ENTP: Hocus Pocus
Just like our favorite spooky sisters, ENTP's are outspoken, resourceful, and quick on their toes when they come across a problem. The Sanderson sisters are boisterous and colorful in a very chaotic way that's as hilarious to watch as it is exciting.
ESTJ: Mary Poppins
We all know that Mary Poppins is "practically perfect in every way," which makes her the perfect Disney Halloween costume choice for ESTJ's. This personality type is practical and matter-of-fact, and when they identify something they want, they're focused on meeting their goals. They love structured creativity, which this magical nanny also looks for.
ESFJ: A Fairy
The warmth, kindness, and thoughtfulness that ESFJ's can display feels like magic when you come across it, and that's why we picked a fairy for this Myers-Briggs Halloween costume. ESFJ's work to maintain harmony in the places they feel safe, and they also make sure to follow through, even in the smallest of situations.
ENFJ: Stranger Things
This iconic group Halloween costume (or any of its members, really), is the perfect pick for an ENFJ. Just like this personality type, every character has great leadership qualities, and pays attention to the needs of the people around them. Their loyalty and empathy are just the cherry on top. Start planning out your costume while you read up on the latest Stranger Things 5 news!
ENTJ: Hermione Granger
Not only is the brightest witch of her age one of our favorite leading ladies, but she's also a great costume for the logical, well-read ENTJ. This personality type also loves following their curiosity and discovering new information, but they also make fantastic leaders — just like Hermione Granger (and Emma Watson, if you think about it)!
Does your favorite Halloween costume and Myers-Briggs personality type match up? Who will you be dressing up as this Halloween? Let us know in the comments and check out our Pinterest for more ideas!
