10 Trader Joe’s Products I Always Add To My Charcuterie Boards

As my family’s resident charcuterie master (shamelessly elated with that title), I’ve made so many boards in my day. Aside from the standard lineup of grapes, strawberries , cucumbers, and baby carrots, no other grocer’s selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, jams, and other goodies is as great as Trader Joe’s (in my humble opinion).

I practically sprint to TJ’s if I've been delegated the sensational task of setting up the snack board for a family gathering or game night with friends. Many of their charcuterie-ready picks are super affordable (but still luxe in quality) and there are endless combos you can craft depending on your fave flavors.

These 10 Trader Joe’s finds are the ones I always include in my charcuterie spreads since numerous tasting opportunities have proven they’re not to be missed. This list spans across savory and sweet options, too, so you’re not missing out on the whole flavor spectrum!

Scroll on for my top 10 Trader Joe’s charcuterie products worth adding to your next platter!

Trader Joe's Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Collection A good charcuterie always starts with the meat, and Trader Joe's is stocked with plenty of options. This premium $9 spicy trio is insanely tasty, provides you with a nice variety, plus, they make really stunning meat roses.

Trader Joe's Salame di Parma Mild Salami I'll also always typically grab a second option for meat, and that second grab tends to be salami since it's super salty and easy to eat with crackers and bits of cheese in the same bite. This $6 pack is described as "well-balanced" and "mild" so everyone will enjoy snacking on the slices.

Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie Brie is where it's at, and it gets even better when you whip up a simple baked brie to pair with the rest of your charcuterie goodies. To make mine, I'll snag this $8.49 block, chop it up and put it in a ramekin, and bake it at a high temp until it's nice and bubbly. It makes the perfect snack to dip crackers in, plus you can easily elevate it with two of my favorite add-ins below...

Trader Joe's Spicy Honey Sauce Yup – hot honey supremacy! Drizzling a bit of this on top of my baked brie truly changes everything. Both the sweet and spicy components of this $5 bottle pair wonderfully with brie – you'll be addicted once you try it, I promise.

Trader Joe's Fig Butter This $3 fig butter also goes absolutely nuts when you use it as a baked brie topper. It's super simple and subtly sweet. If you love complex, elevated flavors, you've gotta try this pick. It also works well on toasts, sammies, and even burgers!

Trader Joe's Fig & Olive Crisps Out of the literal millions of crackers Trader Joe's has to offer, I think these $4 babies are the best money can buy. Each bite is infused with flax, sesame, and sunflower seeds for a yummy crunch, plus, they're made with figs and olives that provide a delectable salty-sweet balance. What I like most about 'em is they have great structural integrity, so they don't break when you use them for dipping or layering between meats and cheeses.

Trader Joe's Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese This $5 snack has the best of both worlds, so it could be a good grab if you want to set up a snack board quickly without spending over $15 on a full suite of meats and cheeses. They're definitely easy to inhale because they're flavorful as ever!

Trader Joe's Garlic & Jalapeño Stuffed Olives I could go on and on and on and on about these stuffed olives. They're insane. A jar doesn't ever last long in my fridge. Each plump bite is packed with slivers of garlic and jalapeño, though they're not overly spicy. The brine balances everything out wonderfully. I like to serve these in a tiny bowl on top of my charcuterie boards and eat 'em up!

Trader Joe's Ciabatta Demi-Baguette This bread is a must if you're looking to made a baked brie with your charcuterie board: slice it up, toast the pieces for a bit, and you have the perfect vessel for a spoonful of melty brie paired with either the hot honey or fig jam. I tend to buy this "demi" size because I often enjoy my charcuterie boards with one or two other people, but TJ's also sells full-size baguettes to feed bigger crowds!

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups These PB cups easily rank in my top 10 favorite Trader Joe's products of all time. Encased in decadent dark chocolate, these bites also hold plenty of creamy peanut butter for a timeless treat – especially one you'll want to unwrap after chowing down on charcuterie!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more must-try Trader Joe's products!