The Latest On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Potential Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The most notable news from our resident popstar BFF Taylor Swift (aside from her record-breaking Eras Tour movie, of course) is the most recent Taylor Swift boyfriend update. Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first linked after Travis tried to give the singer his phone number during one of her concerts this year. And after a few NFL games, getaway car rides, and restaurant takeovers later, it looks like this potential relationship isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Here's everything we know about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!
Why is Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game?
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games last week, seemingly after an indirect invite from Travis Kelce himself. When Taylor played her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium (the Chiefs' home stadium), Travis tried to give her a friendship with his number on it.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother after Jason during an episode of their New Heights podcast. “I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
Considering Taylor Swift has now gone to two Chiefs games in a row — and nearly broken the internet — we're pretty sure he's not upset anymore!
Did Taylor Swift leave the game with Travis Kelce?
Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images
After the football game on September 24 — in which Taylor sat with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, and created (another) pop culture phenomenon with a single photo — not only did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave the Arrowhead Stadium locker room together, but they also drove away in Travis' convertible!
What is the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't made any announcements about their potential relationship. But after Taylor Swift started attending the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL games, everyone's *definitely* wondering whether they're about to make their relationship official.
How old is Taylor Swift and how old is Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were born in 1989, making them both 33 years old. After Travis and Taylor left Arrowhead Stadium together, some Swifties noticed Travis was wearing a blue and white set, and wondered whether it served as a 1989 (Taylor's Version) double release Easter egg.
Who has Taylor Swift watched football with?
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
On September 24, Taylor Swift watched the NFL game with Travis' mom Donna. However, on October 1 she was joined by all-star BFF's Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets. While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't leave the stadium together after *this* game was over, the fact that Taylor was surrounded by so many of her friends feels like they're there to support something special.
And we'd be remiss not to mention a few easter eggs while we're at it! This feels so much like a callback to Taylor's 1989 era, where she spent a ton of 2013-2015 hanging with her friends in the coolest NYC spots. Plus, the fact she's wearing all black (and some edgy accessories on her shorts) while we all speculate on what she's up to and who she's dating, not too dissimilar from her Reputation era. 👀
Lead photo by Elsa/Getty Images
